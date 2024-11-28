Former WWE superstar doubles down on potential MMA run thanks to UFC champion Jon Jones

By Fernando Quiles - November 28, 2024

One former WWE star continues to ponder a possible future in MMA after training with Jon Jones.

Jon Jones

Jones recently defeated Stipe Miocic to successfully defend his UFC Heavyweight Championship. Ahead of the Madison Square Garden showdown, Gable Steveson was welcomed into Jones’ camp for fight preparations. Steveson even ate a knee during his time with “Bones.”

As it turns out, the training sessions provided a spark for the Olympic gold medalist.

Gable Steveston Mulls Over Possible MMA Run

Gable Steveson recently spoke to Damon Martin of MMAFighting.com and he admitted he feels there are still a lot of directions he can go in as an athlete. With that said, he’s doubling down on a possible MMA run after training with Jon Jones.

“I do have goals in mind,” Steveson said when speaking to MMA Fighting. “I would love to go to L.A. in 2028. Winning the Olympics in America would be such a big thing, especially having it in L.A. with magnitude of what L.A. is. That’s definitely a big part of why I came back to wrestle. Also, I think a lot of doors are still open. I went to the Buffalo Bills and after that I had a few teams reach out about putting my on practice squad and that definitely kept me into football, too. But also the door of MMA is slowly starting to open up.

“As I put the gloves on, I really like the feeling of going out there and mixing everything together from wrestling to boxing to kickboxing to jiu-jitsu and putting all the pieces together in one. That definitely put a huge spark in me to do MMA, too. Wherever the path leads me to after this wrestling season is going to be great regardless but the MMA thing, when I tell you it definitely lit a fire under me. Being in that camp definitely put a big, big gas light and lit it really hard and burned the fumes in me.”

Prior to trying out for the Buffalo Bills 53-man roster, Steveson was a WWE performer. While Steveson had several segments on the main roster, he was sent to the NXT developmental brand for some seasoning. Ultimately, things didn’t work out and he was released.

Time will tell if Steveson will be able to make a smooth transition to MMA down the line.

