Fighters react to news that the UFC and USADA partnership is coming to an end

A parade of fighters have reacted to the news that UFC’s partnership with USADA has come to a dramatic end.

As many fans are now aware, the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s association with USADA is no more. The news broke last night, with a scathing statement being issued by USADA, which served as the official confirmation. At the heart of the matter was the status of Conor McGregor, who has been a hot topic when it comes to the testing pool for months now.

The partnership will come to an end at the start of 2024, with no announcement yet being made regarding what the next steps are going to be for the promotion. Either way, though, this is going to be one of the biggest stories of the year.

As you can imagine, a parade of fighters voiced their opinion on what’s gone down, including Jon Jones – a man who has had more than a few run-ins with the agency over the years.

You guys…. did you hear?!? Were all gonna be juiced up soon!!!!!!!! Lmao…. #USADA Any recommendations? I'm kinda new at this…. — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) October 12, 2023

Man I survived USADA. First they said I was guilty of having picograms, then they considered me innocent, next picograms became legal. Guess what I’m still here, still unbeaten. That BS no contest over DC needs to be taken off my record. I’ve never cheated this sport and I will… — BONY (@JonnyBones) October 12, 2023

No more Usada?

Fighters until December fighters in January pic.twitter.com/euyI3pmDCw — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) October 11, 2023

Only fighters replay…. If usada is gone… you taking the juice !? Be honest mofo… #usada #ufc — Renato Moicano UFC (@moicanoufc) October 11, 2023

I was trying to get that usada jacket tho. Wtf. — Kevin Holland (@Trailblaze2top) October 11, 2023

Damn… they better give me my fucking t-shirt. You’re supposed to get one after you pass 25 tests, and I just did my 23rd one in August. Why else am I peeing in cups for these that dudes show up unannounced at 6 in the morning if I’m not at least getting a t-shirt out of it??? 🤦🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/niMVSrzKIX — Chase Hooper (@chase_hooper) October 11, 2023