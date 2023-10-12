Fighters react to news that the UFC and USADA partnership is coming to an end

By Harry Kettle - October 12, 2023

A parade of fighters have reacted to the news that UFC’s partnership with USADA has come to a dramatic end.

Conor McGregor, UFC, USADA

As many fans are now aware, the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s association with USADA is no more. The news broke last night, with a scathing statement being issued by USADA, which served as the official confirmation. At the heart of the matter was the status of Conor McGregor, who has been a hot topic when it comes to the testing pool for months now.

RELATED: USADA ANNOUNCES THEIR PARTNERSHIP WITH THE UFC WILL END IN JANUARY 2024

The partnership will come to an end at the start of 2024, with no announcement yet being made regarding what the next steps are going to be for the promotion. Either way, though, this is going to be one of the biggest stories of the year.

As you can imagine, a parade of fighters voiced their opinion on what’s gone down, including Jon Jones – a man who has had more than a few run-ins with the agency over the years.

The USADA/UFC divorce

It’s clear to see that things have ended on quite a bitter note when it comes to the split between USADA and the UFC. In terms of the response from fans, many certainly appear to be happy with this news – whereas some wonder what the company is going to do with their testing program from here.

As for the one and only Conor McGregor, he certainly seems to be free to do as he pleases with regard to a return.

Do you believe the USADA/UFC split is a good thing or a bad thing for mixed martial arts? Is this one of the craziest weeks in UFC history alongside the changes to UFC 294? Let us know your thoughts on all of this breaking news, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Conor McGregor Jon Jones UFC USADA

