Unsealed UFC lawsuit documents reveal CM Punk’s payday for Octagon debut

By Harry Kettle - November 3, 2023

As per recently unsealed Zuffa documents, CM Punk received a big payday for his Octagon debut back in 2016.

CM Punk

As has been the case for a while now, one of the big topics in the MMA world at the moment surrounds fighter pay. With the anti-trust lawsuit seemingly going to trial, things are starting to pick up in a big way.

In recent days, MMA fans have been informed of some pretty interesting numbers via social media. Those numbers include the paydays for a parade of different fighters, including CM Punk.

RELATED: CM PUNK OFFICIALLY INFORMS UFC OF RETIREMENT FROM MMA AS HE RETURNS TO PRO WRESTLING

As many people know, former WWE & AEW champion CM Punk made the transition over from pro wrestling to mixed martial arts after he left WWE. Unfortunately, he wasn’t able to come out on top in either of his Octagon outings. Despite that, he did seem to earn quite a bit, as per this report from Bloody Elbow.

Punk’s big moment

“CM Punk made $1,042,736 for his UFC loss to Mickey Gall, according to Zuffa documents obtained by Bloody Elbow.”

For well over a decade now, it’s been well-documented that CM Punk is a big fan of MMA. From fighting to commentary, he’s been heavily involved in the sport for a while.

Alas, he wasn’t quite able to translate that into success in the cage, but some would argue that doesn’t even matter at this stage. After all, he was able to walk away with over $1 million in a performance that saw him lose via submission to Mickey Gall at UFC 203.

What do you think of the payout CM Punk received for his debut against Mickey Gall? Do you believe he’ll return to WWE before the end of the year? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

CM Punk Mickey Gall UFC

