Unsealed UFC lawsuit documents reveal CM Punk’s payday for Octagon debut

As per recently unsealed Zuffa documents, CM Punk received a big payday for his Octagon debut back in 2016.

As has been the case for a while now, one of the big topics in the MMA world at the moment surrounds fighter pay. With the anti-trust lawsuit seemingly going to trial, things are starting to pick up in a big way.

In recent days, MMA fans have been informed of some pretty interesting numbers via social media. Those numbers include the paydays for a parade of different fighters, including CM Punk.

RELATED: CM PUNK OFFICIALLY INFORMS UFC OF RETIREMENT FROM MMA AS HE RETURNS TO PRO WRESTLING

As many people know, former WWE & AEW champion CM Punk made the transition over from pro wrestling to mixed martial arts after he left WWE. Unfortunately, he wasn’t able to come out on top in either of his Octagon outings. Despite that, he did seem to earn quite a bit, as per this report from Bloody Elbow.