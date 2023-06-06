Jake Paul responds after KSI calls him a fraud who only fights retired MMA fighters: “The clown tried to fight Dildo Dan”

Jake Paul has responded after KSI called him a fraud who only fights retired MMA fighters.

KSI and Paul seem to take pleasure it taking shots at one another – at least outside the ring – perhaps planning for a future battle in the ring?

In the latest barbs, KSI called out Tommy Fury, while taking a shot at Paul tweeting:

“What you waiting for @tommytntfury? Sign the damn contract and let me show you the difference between me and that fraud who only wins against retired mma pensioners.”

Taking to ‘Twitter‘, Jake Paul responded:

This clown…tried to fight Dildo Dan who has never boxed and put a rehydration clause on him. Fought a 40 year old who hadn’t fought for 3 years and put a rehydration clause on him before elbowing him. Now trying to squeeze Tommy. I elevated Tommy, my son is now worth a lot more… https://t.co/4SK85RctYV — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) June 6, 2023

“This clown…tried to fight Dildo Dan who has never boxed and put a rehydration clause on him. Fought a 40-year-old who hadn’t fought for 3 years and put a rehydration clause on him before elbowing him. Now trying to squeeze Tommy. I elevated Tommy, my son is now worth a lot more than the $1.5M offers you making. Tommy, February we run it back.”

KSI wasted no time in responding:

“We ain’t offering 1.5 million. It’s crazy how much your hype has died since you lost. No one cares anymore.”

Paul’s current record is 6 wins and 1 loss, 4 of those wins coming via way of knockout. Paul’s only loss did in fact come against Tommy Fury back in February of this year via split decision. Tommy Fury has a record of 9 wins, 4 by knockout, and 0 losses.

Of course, Jake Paul is currently focused on his upcoming boxing match with Nate Diaz on Saturday, August 5th at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

Meanwhile, KSI is hoping to face Tommy Fury, the fighter who recently handed Paul his first loss, in his next bout, but to date nothing has been announced. KSI’s professional boxing record stands at 1 win, 0 losses.

