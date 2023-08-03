Ariel Helwani responds to recent criticism from former UFC champion Jamahal Hill: “I come here with love in my heart”

Ariel Helwani has responded to Jamahal Hill after being called out by the former UFC champion recently.

Throughout the course of his career, Ariel Helwani has rubbed a lot of people the wrong way. In equal measure, he’s also been the benchmark for MMA journalism in the eyes of many. He’s certainly a divisive figure and in recent years, that has also extended to the fighters themselves.

Many on the UFC roster and beyond have taken exception to things that he has said or how he operates. As it turns out, that includes former UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill.

Following some recent remarks from Hill, Helwani opted to respond.

“They were asking me a lot about Jamahal Hill, the former light heavyweight champion, who has had some things to say about me on his YouTube channel and over the last few months. I don’t know where we got off on the wrong foot, because the last text conversation that I had with Jamahal was actually a very nice and cordial one, but for whatever reason there’s been a bit of a heel turn as of late,” Helwani said.