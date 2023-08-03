Ariel Helwani responds to recent criticism from former UFC champion Jamahal Hill: “I come here with love in my heart”
Throughout the course of his career, Ariel Helwani has rubbed a lot of people the wrong way. In equal measure, he’s also been the benchmark for MMA journalism in the eyes of many. He’s certainly a divisive figure and in recent years, that has also extended to the fighters themselves.
Many on the UFC roster and beyond have taken exception to things that he has said or how he operates. As it turns out, that includes former UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill.
Following some recent remarks from Hill, Helwani opted to respond.
“They were asking me a lot about Jamahal Hill, the former light heavyweight champion, who has had some things to say about me on his YouTube channel and over the last few months. I don’t know where we got off on the wrong foot, because the last text conversation that I had with Jamahal was actually a very nice and cordial one, but for whatever reason there’s been a bit of a heel turn as of late,” Helwani said.
Helwani makes Hill request
“I don’t think this is the platform and the moment to get into a whole battle, a whole 10-7 situation, and I think that, despite the receipts, and despite him getting a lot of things… wrong,” Helwani continued. “No problem, it’s all good. I come here with love in my heart. So what I want to say to Jamahal Hill, because a lot of you were asking me to respond to Jamahal Hill, this is what I want to say: You keep talking about being a man and all this stuff. I want to extend an invitation to you, Jamahal Hill, who I have nothing but respect for, and I think that your thoughts on the way I think about you are very wrong. I’d like to extend an invitation to you to come in studio, on my program, and we can hash it out, mano a mano, man to man. We can talk about the issues, and hopefully we can squash the beef. I would love that opportunity.”
