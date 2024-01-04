Michael Bisping explains why Conor McGregor is playing risky business by fighting at middleweight in UFC return: “It’s going to make him tired”

UFC commentator Michael Bisping has questioned whether or not it’s a good idea for Conor McGregor to move up to middleweight.

To kickstart the new year, Conor McGregor announced that he will return to the Octagon for International Fight Week this summer. His aim is to lock horns with Michael Chandler, and he wants to do so at 185 pounds. McGregor has never fought at middleweight before, leading some to believe that he’s simply putting on a show and that he doesn’t actually want to fight at a weight that high.

Regardless of which way you look at it, there’s still a lot of uncertainty surrounding the Irishman and whether or not he’ll stick to his word. As for Michael Chandler, he has to keep waiting it out to see if Conor really means business.

In a recent video on his YouTube channel, Michael Bisping gave his thoughts on the situation.