Michael Bisping explains why Conor McGregor is playing risky business by fighting at middleweight in UFC return: “It’s going to make him tired”

By Harry Kettle - January 4, 2024

UFC commentator Michael Bisping has questioned whether or not it’s a good idea for Conor McGregor to move up to middleweight.

Conor McGregor

To kickstart the new year, Conor McGregor announced that he will return to the Octagon for International Fight Week this summer. His aim is to lock horns with Michael Chandler, and he wants to do so at 185 pounds. McGregor has never fought at middleweight before, leading some to believe that he’s simply putting on a show and that he doesn’t actually want to fight at a weight that high.

RELATED: Conor McGregor announces opponent and date for “the greatest comeback of all time”

Regardless of which way you look at it, there’s still a lot of uncertainty surrounding the Irishman and whether or not he’ll stick to his word. As for Michael Chandler, he has to keep waiting it out to see if Conor really means business.

In a recent video on his YouTube channel, Michael Bisping gave his thoughts on the situation.

Bisping’s McGregor thoughts

“Even back then, he would get a little bit tired. Now he’s jumping up from ’45, ’55, ’70 to 185 pounds; a weight class he’s never fought in before against a really tough opponent in Michael Chandler, and, of course, three years away from the Octagon,” Bisping said.

“It’s going to slow you down, right, and I truly believe that the instincts, the reflexes, will also be slowed,” Bisping explained. “More importantly, the big thing here is that it’s going to make him tired. If he gets tired and Chandler uses the correct gameplan, he could be a sitting duck by round two and three.”

Quotes via MMA News

Do you agree with Michael Bisping? Will we actually see Conor McGregor get back in the cage this year? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!

Previous Post

Topics:

Conor McGregor Michael Bisping UFC

Related

Colby Covington and Leon Edwards

John McCarthy thinks Colby Covington won’t ever “reach that pinnacle” following loss to Leon Edwards at UFC 296: “Did you see who he called out?”

Harry Kettle - January 4, 2024
UFC

Predicting UFC champions at the end of 2024

Cole Shelton - January 3, 2024

The calendar has officially flipped to 2024 and in 2023, we saw six UFC belts change, but how many will change hands in 2024?

Josh Emmett
UFC

Josh Emmett details his first-ever KO, says the opponent was "out longer" than Bryce Mitchell

Cole Shelton - January 3, 2024

Josh Emmett says his first-ever KO when he was an amateur is still his most ferocious.

Jim Miller, UFC Vegas 74, Bonus, UFC
UFC

Jim Miller reveals ideal opponents for planned UFC 300 fight: "It'd be fun"

Josh Evanoff - January 3, 2024

Lightweight contender Jim Miller has several opponents in mind for UFC 300 in April.

Jorge Masvidal, Ben Askren
Jorge Masvidal

Ben Askren would "absolutely" face Jorge Masvidal in UFC 300 rematch: "I'll fight him!"

Josh Evanoff - January 3, 2024

Former UFC welterweight contender Ben Askren is willing to run it back against Jorge Masvidal.

Bryce Mitchell

Bryce Mitchell voices frustration with how medical staff handled him in the Octagon after KO loss to Josh Emmett

Cole Shelton - January 3, 2024
Ben Askren and Robert Whittaker
Dricus du Plessis

Ben Askren claims Robert Whittaker had a serious ankle injury going into Dricus Du Plessis fight

Cole Shelton - January 3, 2024

Ben Askren has an idea why Robert Whittaker struggled against Dricus Du Plessis in July.

Khalil Rountree Jr., Anthony Smith, UFC Vegas 83, Results
UFC

Anthony Smith says he was in a “dark place” following his knockout loss to Khalil Rountree Jr.

Susan Cox - January 3, 2024

Anthony Smith is sharing that he was in a ‘dark place’ following knockout loss to Khalil Rountree Jr.

Sean Strickland, UFC, Champion, Hyundai
UFC

UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland opens up on horrific childhood abuse

Susan Cox - January 3, 2024

UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland is opening up about the horrific abuse he suffered as a child.

Marvin Vettori, Brendan Allen, UFC
Marvin Vettori

Marvin Vettori set to take on streaking UFC middleweight contender Brendan Allen this April

Susan Cox - January 3, 2024

Marvin Vettori is set to take on streaking UFC middleweight contender Brendan Allen this coming April.