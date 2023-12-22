Fight fans sound off on Colby Covington for latest excuse regarding his UFC 296 loss to Leon Edwards

By Harry Kettle - December 22, 2023

Fight fans aren’t pleased with Colby Covington’s latest excuse following his defeat to Leon Edwards at UFC 296.

Leon Edwards, Colby Covington, UFC 296

Last weekend in the main event of UFC 296, Colby Covington fell to a unanimous decision loss at the hands of Leon Edwards. It wasn’t particularly close, either, with many believing that Covington put in one of the worst performances of his career.

Colby went on to suggest that he should’ve won the bout, claiming that he didn’t get the decision due to his political beliefs. As you can imagine, fans and pundits alike lashed out at ‘Chaos’ for his remarks.

RELATED: Colby Covington claims he broke his foot in the opening minute of his fight with Leon Edwards at UFC 296

In addition to that, Covington has also said that he broke his foot in the first 30 seconds of the fight. On social media, fans were quick to ridicule him for making such a claim.

Covington gets bashed by fans

“You lost get over it. This tour of podcasts is sad at this point. You won round 5 that’s it.”

“Stop it. It’s over now. You are embarrassing yourself.”

“Interesting how the excuse master didn’t mention that during the post fight interview or press conference. Guy walked out with ice on both knees but his foot is broken [thinking emoji].”

“All we saw was Leon break a foot off in his ass.”

“He originally said he didn’t take any damage and didn’t even feel like he got in a fight [laughing emoji].”

Regardless of which way you look at it, this is going to be a tough one to come back from for the former interim champion.

Do you believe Colby Covington when he says that he broke his foot in the fight? Who would you like to see him compete against next? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

Colby Covington Leon Edwards UFC

