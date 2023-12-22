Fight fans sound off on Colby Covington for latest excuse regarding his UFC 296 loss to Leon Edwards

Fight fans aren’t pleased with Colby Covington’s latest excuse following his defeat to Leon Edwards at UFC 296.

Last weekend in the main event of UFC 296, Colby Covington fell to a unanimous decision loss at the hands of Leon Edwards. It wasn’t particularly close, either, with many believing that Covington put in one of the worst performances of his career.

Colby went on to suggest that he should’ve won the bout, claiming that he didn’t get the decision due to his political beliefs. As you can imagine, fans and pundits alike lashed out at ‘Chaos’ for his remarks.

RELATED: Colby Covington claims he broke his foot in the opening minute of his fight with Leon Edwards at UFC 296

In addition to that, Covington has also said that he broke his foot in the first 30 seconds of the fight. On social media, fans were quick to ridicule him for making such a claim.

🤦🏾 you lost get over it. This tour of 💊 podcasts is sad at this point. You won round 5 that’s it. — Tracie Marrow 🖤 (@Tloves2eat) December 21, 2023

Stop it. It’s over now. You are embarrassing yourself. — Armando Bennett (@Tesla_Armando) December 21, 2023

Interesting how the excuse master didn’t mention that during the post fight interview or press conference. Guy walked out with ice on both knees but his foot is broken 🤔 — Combat Haven (@CombatHaven) December 21, 2023

All we saw was Leon break a foot off in his ass. — BRITT (@54BRITT54) December 21, 2023