Fight fans sound off on Colby Covington for latest excuse regarding his UFC 296 loss to Leon Edwards
Fight fans aren’t pleased with Colby Covington’s latest excuse following his defeat to Leon Edwards at UFC 296.
Last weekend in the main event of UFC 296, Colby Covington fell to a unanimous decision loss at the hands of Leon Edwards. It wasn’t particularly close, either, with many believing that Covington put in one of the worst performances of his career.
Colby went on to suggest that he should’ve won the bout, claiming that he didn’t get the decision due to his political beliefs. As you can imagine, fans and pundits alike lashed out at ‘Chaos’ for his remarks.
In addition to that, Covington has also said that he broke his foot in the first 30 seconds of the fight. On social media, fans were quick to ridicule him for making such a claim.
🤦🏾 you lost get over it. This tour of 💊 podcasts is sad at this point. You won round 5 that’s it.
— Tracie Marrow 🖤 (@Tloves2eat) December 21, 2023
Stop it. It’s over now. You are embarrassing yourself.
— Armando Bennett (@Tesla_Armando) December 21, 2023
Interesting how the excuse master didn’t mention that during the post fight interview or press conference. Guy walked out with ice on both knees but his foot is broken 🤔
— Combat Haven (@CombatHaven) December 21, 2023
All we saw was Leon break a foot off in his ass.
— BRITT (@54BRITT54) December 21, 2023
He originally said he didn’t take any damage and didn’t even feel like he got in a fight 😂
— nolanidn (@NolanIDN) December 21, 2023
Covington gets bashed by fans
Regardless of which way you look at it, this is going to be a tough one to come back from for the former interim champion.
Do you believe Colby Covington when he says that he broke his foot in the fight? Who would you like to see him compete against next? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!
