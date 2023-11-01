Henry Cejudo shares advice for Jiri Prochazka ahead of UFC 295 title fight with Alex Pereira
Former UFC champion Henry Cejudo has given Jiri Prochazka some advice ahead of his return to the Octagon.
Later this month, Jiri Prochazka will make his highly-anticipated return when he battles Alex Pereira at UFC 295. The two will compete in the main event of the evening, with the winner capturing the UFC light heavyweight championship.
RELATED: ALEX PEREIRA BELIEVES HE CAUGHT JIRI PROCHAZKA “OFF GUARD” WITH UFC 295 BOOKING: “YOU CAN’T JUST WING THINGS”
As you can imagine, there’s a lot of excitement in the air thanks to the electric style of both men. They are both big hitters, and they’re both pretty unconventional.
Many fighters have been giving their thoughts on how it’s all going to go down. That includes Henry Cejudo, who has noted that he believes Prochazka has some real work to do defensively.
Cejudo advises Prochazka
“The technique, as good as you are with everything, there’s one area where I feel like you really need to get better at – two areas,” Cejudo said on his YouTube channel. “Your defense, with your hands: I don’t like seeing you get hit because that may cost you against a guy like Alex Pereira. Then the other thing, too, is your takedown defense. Your takedown defense is still a little suspect.”
“If there’s an area where I feel like he really needs to get better, it’s (technique) – particularly his defense,” Cejudo said. “And the other thing is his takedown defense.”
Quotes via MMA Junkie
Regardless of which way you look at it, fans are going to be on the edge of the seat for the duration of this showdown.
Are you excited to see Jiri Prochazka and Alex Pereira square off in the main event of UFC 295 at MSG? Who do you believe will win? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Alex Pereira Henry Cejudo Jiri Prochazka UFC