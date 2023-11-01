Henry Cejudo shares advice for Jiri Prochazka ahead of UFC 295 title fight with Alex Pereira

Former UFC champion Henry Cejudo has given Jiri Prochazka some advice ahead of his return to the Octagon.

Later this month, Jiri Prochazka will make his highly-anticipated return when he battles Alex Pereira at UFC 295. The two will compete in the main event of the evening, with the winner capturing the UFC light heavyweight championship.

As you can imagine, there’s a lot of excitement in the air thanks to the electric style of both men. They are both big hitters, and they’re both pretty unconventional.

Many fighters have been giving their thoughts on how it’s all going to go down. That includes Henry Cejudo, who has noted that he believes Prochazka has some real work to do defensively.