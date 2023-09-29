UFC CEO Dana White shares photos of his incredible body transformation

UFC CEO, Dana White, has shared photos of his incredible body transformation.

White, 54, took to ‘X‘ showing a before and after picture of himself with the caption:

“Left is March 17th 2017. Right is September 18th 2023. F*CK*N NUTS!!!”

The transformation is to say the least – impressive.

Apparently Gary Brecka offers up a program which can make you a ‘superhuman’ not what everyone can afford – but apparently White has no problem coughing up that kinda cash.

On his website it states:

“Gary Brecka is a professional Human Biologist, and the Co-Founder of 10X Health System based in Miami, FL. His goal is to empower people to become the best version of themselves.”

It goes on to claim:

“As a Human Biologist and Co-Founder of 10X Health System, Gary does more than just guide the company’s Global Wellness vision and direction. With more than 20 years of Bio-Hacking and functional medicine experience, he is obsessed with the function and performance of the human body and finding innovative ways to help people achieve absolute peak function in their own bodies.”

Dana White has previously raved about Brecka and obviously swears by the results he gets from following his 10X Health System.

Last December White wrote:

“I thought this is part of being 50. I’m over 50 now, and here we go — this is what — that’s not true. This (Gary Brecka) is the realest guy that I’ve ever met in the medical field.”

It should be noted that there is no confirmation Mr. Brecka is a certified medical doctor.

Further accolades from Dana White include this statement:

“They know when you’re gonna die and they’re right within a month. He said, ‘you do exactly what I tell you to do for 10 weeks and I’ll change your life.’ You have to understand, I don’t fall for all this hippie bullsh*t, I don’t do any of this sh*t. I’m like average Joe, real guy. This guy has changed my life in 10 weeks.”

So…. are you ready to take the plunge and make the transformation that UFC CEO Dana White has?

