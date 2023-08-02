Cory Sandhagen responds to Sean O’Malley’s “super lame” career advice: “I can’t connect with that type of thinking at all”
This weekend, Cory Sandhagen continues his push for gold when he goes head to head with Rob Font. He was initially supposed to take on Umar Nurmagomedov, only for an injury to derail those plans.
While many praised him for taking a fight against Nurmagomedov, others weren’t so sure about the move – including Sean O’Malley. ‘Suga’ said that while Sandhagen is a gangster for agreeing to the bout, it didn’t make the most sense from a business standpoint.
RELATED: SEAN O’MALLEY EXPLAINS WHY HE THINKS CORY SANDHAGEN FIGHTING UMAR NURMAGOMEDOV IS “NOT SMART”
Sandhagen, as you can probably imagine, took exception to that.
“There are things about Sean O’Malley that I think are just like, super lame,” Sandhagen said. “Talking about things like, ‘You fight the worst guy for the most amount of money.’ Everything being like, business decisions. It’s like, I can’t connect with that type of thinking at all. To me, those are ways of thinking that are just weak and they’re ways of thinking that are gonna trend into ruining the sport a little bit, in my opinion.
Sandhagen questions O’Malley
“You should want to fight the best guy. If you’re here to be the actual world champion, that’s what we’re doing. I don’t see this as a business really… I make good money now, I’m good,” Sandhagen continued. “The greediness and the business decision things that happen in a lot of these ways of thinking are, to me, lame. I don’t think that passing on the message that you should fight the worst guy for the most amount of money — that is just such a weak way of thinking.”
Quotes via MMA News
Do you agree with Cory Sandhagen or Sean O’Malley? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Cory Sandhagen Sean O'Malley UFC