Cory Sandhagen responds to Sean O’Malley’s “super lame” career advice: “I can’t connect with that type of thinking at all”

Cory Sandhagen has called out Sean O’Malley and questioned his career advice as he prepares to return to the Octagon.

This weekend, Cory Sandhagen continues his push for gold when he goes head to head with Rob Font. He was initially supposed to take on Umar Nurmagomedov, only for an injury to derail those plans.

While many praised him for taking a fight against Nurmagomedov, others weren’t so sure about the move – including Sean O’Malley. ‘Suga’ said that while Sandhagen is a gangster for agreeing to the bout, it didn’t make the most sense from a business standpoint.

Sandhagen, as you can probably imagine, took exception to that.

“There are things about Sean O’Malley that I think are just like, super lame,” Sandhagen said. “Talking about things like, ‘You fight the worst guy for the most amount of money.’ Everything being like, business decisions. It’s like, I can’t connect with that type of thinking at all. To me, those are ways of thinking that are just weak and they’re ways of thinking that are gonna trend into ruining the sport a little bit, in my opinion.