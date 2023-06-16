Former UFC title challenger John Dodson booked to fight for inaugural BKFC flyweight championship
John Dodson is set to compete for the inaugural BKFC flyweight championship, the promotion has announced.
Throughout the course of his career, John Dodson has always been entertaining to watch. From The Ultimate Fighter to challenging for a UFC title and beyond, he’s made it a mission of his to put on great fights. Now, he’s juggling both mixed martial arts and bare-knuckle boxing.
The 38-year-old has competed and won twice in Rizin in the last six months, but he’s also had success in BKFC. He’s currently 2-0 with the company, with both wins coming via first round knockout.
The veteran has been calling for a shot at the flyweight title for a while now. Thankfully for him, BKFC has opted to grant him his wish.
💥BKFC 48 Fight Announcement💥 John Dodson will face JR Ridge for the flyweight championship in the main event at #BKFC48! @JohnDodsonMMA#comicbookposter pic.twitter.com/GUAdoNQUpI
— Bare Knuckle FC (@bareknucklefc) June 15, 2023
The time has come for Dodson
On August 11, in his hometown of Albuquerque, John Dodson will battle JR Ridge for the championship. BKFC announced the news on Thursday, releasing a really fun comic book style poster in the process.
Dodson has never been the kind of guy who walks away from the challenge. Sure, he’s picked up some losses throughout his combat sports journey, but he’s never been finished – showcasing just how durable he is to face.
Even though he’s only two fights into bare-knuckle boxing, his run already proves that there’s a real market for former UFC fighters to make the jump. If that isn’t enough to make you believe, perhaps go and talk to Mike Perry.
Are you excited to see John Dodson compete for the BKFC flyweight title? Is there a chance we will ever see him back in the UFC? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:BKFC John Dodson