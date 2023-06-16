Former UFC title challenger John Dodson booked to fight for inaugural BKFC flyweight championship

John Dodson is set to compete for the inaugural BKFC flyweight championship, the promotion has announced.

Throughout the course of his career, John Dodson has always been entertaining to watch. From The Ultimate Fighter to challenging for a UFC title and beyond, he’s made it a mission of his to put on great fights. Now, he’s juggling both mixed martial arts and bare-knuckle boxing.

The 38-year-old has competed and won twice in Rizin in the last six months, but he’s also had success in BKFC. He’s currently 2-0 with the company, with both wins coming via first round knockout.

The veteran has been calling for a shot at the flyweight title for a while now. Thankfully for him, BKFC has opted to grant him his wish.