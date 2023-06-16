Former UFC title challenger John Dodson booked to fight for inaugural BKFC flyweight championship

By Harry Kettle - June 16, 2023

John Dodson is set to compete for the inaugural BKFC flyweight championship, the promotion has announced.

John Dodson

Throughout the course of his career, John Dodson has always been entertaining to watch. From The Ultimate Fighter to challenging for a UFC title and beyond, he’s made it a mission of his to put on great fights. Now, he’s juggling both mixed martial arts and bare-knuckle boxing.

RELATED: JOHN DODSON SAYS IT’S “EMBARRASSING” REGGIE BARNETT JR. TURNED HIM DOWN AT KNUCKLEMANIA 3, VOWS TO KO HIM IN THE FIRST ROUND TO WIN BKFC FLYWEIGHT TITLE

The 38-year-old has competed and won twice in Rizin in the last six months, but he’s also had success in BKFC. He’s currently 2-0 with the company, with both wins coming via first round knockout.

The veteran has been calling for a shot at the flyweight title for a while now. Thankfully for him, BKFC has opted to grant him his wish.

The time has come for Dodson

On August 11, in his hometown of Albuquerque, John Dodson will battle JR Ridge for the championship. BKFC announced the news on Thursday, releasing a really fun comic book style poster in the process.

Dodson has never been the kind of guy who walks away from the challenge. Sure, he’s picked up some losses throughout his combat sports journey, but he’s never been finished – showcasing just how durable he is to face.

Even though he’s only two fights into bare-knuckle boxing, his run already proves that there’s a real market for former UFC fighters to make the jump. If that isn’t enough to make you believe, perhaps go and talk to Mike Perry.

Are you excited to see John Dodson compete for the BKFC flyweight title? Is there a chance we will ever see him back in the UFC? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

BKFC John Dodson

Related

Jimmie Rivera, BKFC 43

Jimmie Rivera says four opponents - including Chad Mendes - turned him down in BKFC, expects to fight for the belt next time out

Cole Shelton - May 24, 2023
Houston Alexander
Exclusive MMA Interviews

Houston Alexander doubts BKFC 43 main event fight against Jeremy Smith goes past two rounds

Cole Shelton - May 17, 2023

Houston Alexander is ecstatic to be fighting back at home in Omaha, Nebraska.

Colby Covington
Colby Covington

Colby Covington slams "UFC washouts" for competing under BKFC: "They couldn’t make it in the UFC"

Lewis Simpson - May 15, 2023

The sport of mixed martial arts has grown rapidly over the last decade, and bare-knuckle boxing is quickly following the same footprint. However, the next welterweight title challenger, Colby Covington, isn’t a fan of the sport.

Cris Cyborg
Cris 'Cyborg' Justino

Cris Cyborg says she would be willing to fight in BKFC, would want to train with Mike Perry before debut

Harry Kettle - May 3, 2023

Cris Cyborg has revealed that she would be interested in competing in bare-knuckle boxing before she walks away from combat sports.

Mike Perry Conor McGregor
MMA News

BKFC's David Feldman reveals mainstream television deal expected by July: "Two years ago it was a dream"

Josh Evanoff - May 2, 2023

BKFC President David Feldman has revealed that the company is working on a television deal.

Mike Perry Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor issues statement after squaring off with Mike Perry at last weekend’s BKFC 41 event

Susan Cox - May 1, 2023
Darren Till, Mike Perry
Darren Till

Darren Till congratulates Mike Perry following his win over Luke Rockhold at BKFC 41: “Congrats to my best friend”

Harry Kettle - May 1, 2023

Former UFC fighter Darren Till has praised Mike Perry following his latest bare-knuckle boxing victory over the weekend.

Chad Mendes, Eddie Alvarez, BKFC 41
Chad Mendes

Chad Mendes explains decision to retire following loss to Eddie Alvarez at BKFC 41: "I had no desire"

Jeffrey Walter - April 30, 2023

Chad Mendes decided to end his combat sports career after suffering a split decision loss to Eddie Alvarez at BKFC 41.

Conor McGregor BKFC 41
BKFC

BKFC president David Feldman on Conor McGregor's appearance at BKFC 41: "Definitely a gigantic moment for us"

Fernando Quiles - April 30, 2023

BKFC president David Feldman was all smiles following BKFC 41 thanks to Conor McGregor’s appearance.

Chael Sonnen
BKFC

Chael Sonnen says Chad Mendes “out-brawled” Eddie Alvarez in BKFC 41 co-main event: “That has never happened”

Fernando Quiles - April 30, 2023

Chael Sonnen believes that Chad Mendes “out-brawled” Eddie Alvarez despite suffering a split decision loss at BKFC 41.