Joe Rogan explains why there’s “some benefit” to Tony Ferguson training with David Goggins

UFC commentator Joe Rogan isn’t entirely dismissive of Tony Ferguson’s training with David Goggins.

‘El Cucuy’ is currently slated to face Paddy Pimblett at UFC 296 next month. However, the men entering the matchup have had vastly different fortunes as of late. For his part, Tony Ferguson enters the lightweight clash riding a six-fight losing streak, last suffering a loss to Bobby Green in July.

To help aid with the comeback, the former interim lightweight champion has been training with David Goggins. The former Navy Seal and marathon runner is known for his brutal training. Furthermore, Tony Ferguson became the first ever man to complete “Hell Week” training with him.

While many, including Paddy Pimblett, have slammed the training, Joe Rogan isn’t as dismissive. The UFC commentator discussed Tony Ferguson’s recent training with David Goggins on a recent edition of his podcast. In the eyes of the podcaster, there could be some benefit there, especially in terms of cardio.

“I don’t know because we’ve never seen anyone train with David before,” Joe Rogan stated when asked about Tony Ferguson training with David Goggins. “You can say on one hand, clearly, when they’re training together, David isn’t struggling at all. Tony is struggling. So there is defintely some ground to gain when it comes to endurance. David’s not even tired, they’re going side by side with each other, he’s not even tired.”

He continued, “He can go for days. There’s without a doubt some benefit with that… David said that Tony is the first guy to get through hell week with him, which is incredible.”

What do you make of these comments from Joe Rogan? Do you agree with his comments about Tony Ferguson and David Goggins?