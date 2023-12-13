Chael Sonnen weighs in on Belal Muhammad’s late call-up for backup role at UFC 296: “For sure, it means something more”

By Harry Kettle - December 13, 2023

MMA analyst Chael Sonnen has given his thoughts on Belal Muhammad’s late call-up to be the back-up fighter for the UFC 296 main event.

Belal Muhammad

This weekend, Leon Edwards will defend his UFC welterweight championship against Colby Covington. The two will collide in the main event of UFC 296 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

However, a new wrinkle has been added to this equation in the form of Belal Muhammad. As per reports, the 170-pound contender has received a late call-up to serve as the back-up fighter this week.

RELATED: Belal Muhammad serving as backup fighter for UFC 296 main event: “I think obviously they know Colby and Leon are the two most inactive welterweights in the division”

For some, this doesn’t come as much of a surprise. However, in the eyes of Chael Sonnen, there’s more to this story than we realize.

Sonnen’s Muhammad theory

“My interpretation of what he (Muhammad) said, he had just received the call,” Sonnen said. “That would really surprise me… If he was just called, why was he just called? Does that mean something more? Let’s rephrase that… for sure, it means something more. What does it mean? That’s the only thing I’m after. If he had been the backup fighter, I assume that that would have been established.

“Why the nervousness? What information came into the UFC that the UFC had to go and book a backup fighter on a card that has six guys in the weight class that are ranked in the top 10 currently?” Sonnen continued. “Does it mean that the UFC got wind of something? Yes it does. How strong is that belief? … That’s a scramble move, to potentially replace your main event one week before, and by the way, not swear him to secrecy… What rumor has the UFC heard that they think might be true? And which of the athletes between Colby and Leon did they hear the rumor about?”

Quotes via MMA News

Do you agree with Chael Sonnen? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

Previous Post

Topics:

Belal Muhammad Chael Sonnen UFC

Related

Joe Rogan, Mike Tyson, Roy Jones Jr.

Joe Rogan details why proposed UFC fight with Wesley Snipes never came to fruition: “He knew I was going to kill him”

Harry Kettle - December 13, 2023
Ian Machado Garry
UFC

Ian Machado Garry plans to do "something pretty spectacular" against Vicente Luque at UFC 296: "100 percent”

Cole Shelton - December 12, 2023

Ian Machado Garry is ready to make a statement at UFC 296 on Saturday.

UFC
UFC

UFC parts ways with four more fighters

Cole Shelton - December 12, 2023

The UFC has trimmed its roster again as four fighters have been removed from the roster.

Paddy Pimblett
Tony Ferguson

Paddy Pimblett wants the old Tony Ferguson to show up at UFC 296, but doubts it happens: "He isn't the same fighter"

Cole Shelton - December 12, 2023

Paddy Pimblett wants Tony Ferguson to turn back the clock at UFC 296.

Vicente Luque
UFC

Vicente Luque eager for "striking match" against Ian Machado Garry at UFC 296: "It will be the Fight Night"

Cole Shelton - December 12, 2023

Vicente Luque is confident he will derail the hype of Ian Machado Garry at UFC 296.

Kamaru Usman

Kamaru Usman shares prediction for Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington title fight at UFC 296

Cole Shelton - December 12, 2023
Curtis Blaydes and Jailton Almeida
Jailton Almeida

Jailton Almeida vs. Curtis Blaydes and several other matchups added to UFC 299 in March

Josh Evanoff - December 12, 2023

UFC 299 has gotten a big boost in the form of Jailton Almeida vs. Curtis Blaydes, as well as several other fight announcements.

Daniel Cormier and Islam Makhachev
Islam Makhachev

Daniel Cormier believes Islam Makhachev's rematch comments are an early sign of retirement: "Only a couple more years"

Josh Evanoff - December 12, 2023

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier believes Islam Makhachev’s recent comments could be a sign of his impending retirement.

Georges St-Pierre
UFC

Georges St-Pierre names his 'favorite' fighters he hopes to see in the UFC's 2024 superfight

Josh Evanoff - December 12, 2023

UFC legend Georges St-Pierre won’t be fighting in 2024, but he has an idea of who might be.

Colby Covington
UFC

Colby Covington explains why he's the top pound-for-pound fighter in the UFC

Cole Shelton - December 12, 2023

Colby Covington believes he should be atop the pound-for-pound rankings.