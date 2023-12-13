Chael Sonnen weighs in on Belal Muhammad’s late call-up for backup role at UFC 296: “For sure, it means something more”

MMA analyst Chael Sonnen has given his thoughts on Belal Muhammad’s late call-up to be the back-up fighter for the UFC 296 main event.

This weekend, Leon Edwards will defend his UFC welterweight championship against Colby Covington. The two will collide in the main event of UFC 296 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

However, a new wrinkle has been added to this equation in the form of Belal Muhammad. As per reports, the 170-pound contender has received a late call-up to serve as the back-up fighter this week.

For some, this doesn’t come as much of a surprise. However, in the eyes of Chael Sonnen, there’s more to this story than we realize.