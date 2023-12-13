Chael Sonnen weighs in on Belal Muhammad’s late call-up for backup role at UFC 296: “For sure, it means something more”
MMA analyst Chael Sonnen has given his thoughts on Belal Muhammad’s late call-up to be the back-up fighter for the UFC 296 main event.
This weekend, Leon Edwards will defend his UFC welterweight championship against Colby Covington. The two will collide in the main event of UFC 296 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
However, a new wrinkle has been added to this equation in the form of Belal Muhammad. As per reports, the 170-pound contender has received a late call-up to serve as the back-up fighter this week.
For some, this doesn’t come as much of a surprise. However, in the eyes of Chael Sonnen, there’s more to this story than we realize.
Sonnen’s Muhammad theory
“My interpretation of what he (Muhammad) said, he had just received the call,” Sonnen said. “That would really surprise me… If he was just called, why was he just called? Does that mean something more? Let’s rephrase that… for sure, it means something more. What does it mean? That’s the only thing I’m after. If he had been the backup fighter, I assume that that would have been established.
“Why the nervousness? What information came into the UFC that the UFC had to go and book a backup fighter on a card that has six guys in the weight class that are ranked in the top 10 currently?” Sonnen continued. “Does it mean that the UFC got wind of something? Yes it does. How strong is that belief? … That’s a scramble move, to potentially replace your main event one week before, and by the way, not swear him to secrecy… What rumor has the UFC heard that they think might be true? And which of the athletes between Colby and Leon did they hear the rumor about?”
Quotes via MMA News
