Joe Rogan critical of the “ego-based decisions” made by Leon Edwards at UFC 296

By Susan Cox - December 19, 2023

Joe Rogan is being critical of the ‘ego-based decisions’ made by Leon Edwards at UFC 296.

It was just this past Saturday that saw Leon Edwards (22-3 MMA) defeat Colby Covington (17-4 MMA) to retain his title in the main event welterweight fight at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Rogan, who called the fight cage side, was critical of the strategy ‘Rocky’ used against ‘Chaos’. Edwards engaged in grappling with Covington towards the end of the fight, which the UFC commentator believes was a mistake.

Speaking on ‘ESPN’ after the fight, Joe Rogan shared his thoughts on Leon Edwards’ performance:

“What was interesting is that he made choices tonight that were not the best choices to win the fight but almost like to prove a point. Like, he chose to engage Colby in grappling in moments where he did not have to, where he could have defended and got back up to his feet. I think that would be a better path to victory where he could have completely dominated the fight, absolutely dominated it.”

Concluding, Rogan said (h/t MMAJunkie):

“He found himself on the bottom at the end of the fight getting punched by Colby, which really didn’t have to happen. That’s not the way you want to see a guy who’s as good as Leon Edwards fight. You don’t want to see him make ego-based decisions when you don’t have to, especially when he’s so superior standing up.”

Do you agree with Joe Rogan’s analogy concerning Leon Edwards victory over Colby Covington?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

