Aljamain Sterling reacts to Dana White’s “weird” explanation about UFC 296 ticket issue: “I’m not trying to fan the flames”

By Susan Cox - December 19, 2023

Aljamain Sterling is reacting to Dana White’s ‘weird’ explanation about his ticket issue at UFC 296.

Aljamain Sterling, UFC 296, Dana White, UFC

The former UFC bantamweight champion, Sterling, arrived at UFC 296 this past weekend expecting to receive tickets, but upon arrival found the doors locked at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Speaking at the UFC 296 post-fight press conference, when asked about the situation with ‘Funkmaster’, Dana White said:

“Well they were tickets that … he was with a sponsor. I don’t know how they got pulled or what happened, but the team reached right out to him, and he was like, ‘Yeah, never mind, I’m good, I’m gonna leave.’”

Aljamain Sterling spoke on his YouTube channel about the misstep that caused him to miss seeing the fights in person last Saturday night (h/t MMAMania):

“I’m not trying to fan the flames, I just think somewhere there was a little bit of a disconnect. The only thing I didn’t understand was someone sent me a clip of I guess Dana saying that the tickets were through a sponsor. I don’t know what that was about because I’ve never had tickets from a sponsor for any of the UFC fights, I always go through the same exact channels every single time. This is the first time that that’s actually happened so … that was weird. I don’t know if that was like what someone told him, but no, I actually asked for tickets through the UFC channels.”

Sterling (23-4 MMA) last fought in August of this year at UFC 292 where he was defeated by Sean O’Malley (17-1 MMA) via TKO at 0:51 of round 2. Prior to that loss, the 34-year-old had been on a 9-fight winning streak.

Evidently the fighter did watch UFC 296 at a nearby bar.

Who would you like to see Aljamain Sterling get in the cage with next?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

Previous Post

Topics:

Aljamain Sterling Dana White UFC

Related

Joe Rogan, Leon Edwards, UFC 296, UFC

Joe Rogan critical of the “ego-based decisions” made by Leon Edwards at UFC 296

Susan Cox - December 19, 2023
Robert Whittaker, Sean Strickland, UFC 296, UFC
UFC

Robert Whittaker reacts to the crowd brawl between Sean Strickland and Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 296: “I think that fight looked a little staged”

Susan Cox - December 19, 2023

Robert Whittaker is reacting to the crowd brawl between Sean Strickland and Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 296.

Leon Edwards, Colby Covington, UFC, UFC 296, Results
Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier weighs in on Leon Edwards’ performance against Colby Covington at UFC 296: “It left me wanting a little more”

Harry Kettle - December 19, 2023

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has given his thoughts on Leon Edwards’ performance at UFC 296 last weekend.

Paddy Pimblett
Rafael dos Anjos

Paddy Pimblett responds to criticism from former UFC champion Rafael dos Anjos; “If he wants me to take him out, I will”

Harry Kettle - December 19, 2023

UFC star Paddy Pimblett has responded to recent criticism from former UFC champion Rafael dos Anjos.

Alexa Grasso and Zhang Weili
UFC

Zhang Weili and Alexa Grasso seemingly agree to superfight at UFC 300: “Let’s do this!”

Harry Kettle - December 19, 2023

Zhang Weili and Alexa Grasso have seemingly agreed to a superfight between them at UFC 300 next year.

Leon Edwards

Leon Edwards responds after Jon Jones offers to buy him a motorcycle for his win at UFC 296: “I don’t ride bikes but I will take a rollie”

Harry Kettle - December 19, 2023
Brandon Royval

What's next for the stars of UFC 296?

Cole Shelton - December 18, 2023

The UFC closed out 2023 with a solid UFC 296 card from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada that saw two titles on the lines.

Michael Page's faceoff with Cedric Doumbe
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

Michael Page reveals that PFL appearance directly led to UFC signing: "Kicked everybody into gear"

Josh Evanoff - December 18, 2023

Welterweight contender Michael Page has admitted that his PFL appearance helped push him right into the UFC.

Colby Covington and Michael Chandler
Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler hilariously mocks Colby Covington's UFC 296 loss: "He took 1776 shots to the face"

Josh Evanoff - December 18, 2023

UFC lightweight contender Michael Chandler is the latest to mock Colby Covington.

Bryce Mitchell, Josh Emmett, UFC 296
Josh Emmett

Bryce Mitchell explains why he's "so happy" with Josh Emmett after UFC 296: "Thank you"

Cole Shelton - December 18, 2023

Bryce Mitchell admits he’s very thankful to Josh Emmett.