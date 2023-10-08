UFC Vegas 80 Results: Joe Pyfer stops Abdul Razak Alhassan in Round 2 (Video)

By Chris Taylor - October 7, 2023

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 80 results, including the co-main event between Joe Pyfer and Abdul Razak Alhassan.

Joe Pyfer, UFC Vegas 80, UFC, Results

Pyfer (9-2 MMA) will be looking to extend his current win streak to seven in a row when he takes to the Octagon this evening. ‘Bodybagz’ most recently competed at April’s UFC 287 event, where he scored a first-round TKO victory over Gerald Meerschaert.

Meanwhile, Abdul Razak Alhassan (12-5 MMA) was last seen in action this past January, where he scored a second-round knockout victory over Claudio Ribeiro.

Round one of the UFC Vegas 80 co-main event begins and Joe Pyfer immediately shoots in and score a takedown. Abdul Razak Alhassan gets right back to his feet but is locked in an arm triangle. He escapes the hold and circles off the fence. The fighters exchange big kicks to the body. Pyfer with a nice combination. He shoots in and scores a huge takedown. Alhassan locks up a guillotine choke. He uses the hold to get back up to his feet. Pyfer with another nice kick to the body. Alhassan with a good high knee that partially connects. The middleweights trade low kicks. Joe Pyfer with a crisp jab and then another body kick. Abdul Razak Alhassan responds with an outside low kick. Pyfer comes forward with big punches, but nothing really connects. He lands a big right hand that appears to stun Abdul. More punches from Joe. He goes to the body with a heavy kick. Alhassan returns fire with one of his own. One minute remains in the opening round. More big punches from Joe Pyfer. He attacks the body and then the head of his opponent. The horn sounds to end round one.

Round two of the UFC Vegas 80 co-main event begins and Joe Pyfer comes forward with big punches. Abdul Razak Alhassan is utilizing some heavy low kicks to keep his opponent at bay. Pyfer comes forward and lands a big takedown. He locks up an arm triangle choke and this one is all over! WOW!

Official UFC Vegas 80 Results: Joe Pyfer def. Abdul Razak Alhassan via submission (arm triangle choke) at 2:05 of Round 2

Who would you like to see Pyfer fight next following his submission victory over Alhassan this evening in Sin City?

