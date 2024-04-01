Joaquin Buckley on why he “loves” potential Gilbert Burns fight after UFC Atlantic City

By Curtis Calhoun - April 1, 2024

UFC welterweight contender Joaquin Buckley wants to face another Kill Cliff FC standout, Gilbert Burns, after his emphatic win last Saturday.

Joaquin Buckley, Gilbert Burns

Buckley defeated Vicente Luque by second-round TKO at UFC Atlantic City on Saturday. He has now won three in a row since making the full-time move to welterweight after an up-and-down middleweight stint.

Ahead of his expected entrance into the welterweight Top 15, Buckley is targeting some of the top names in the division. This includes Burns, who recently suffered a disappointing loss to Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 299.

Buckley wants to return at UFC St. Louis on May 11 and feels Burns would be the perfect opponent for his preferred timeframe.

Joaquin Buckley targets Gilbert Burns for UFC St. Louis

During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour, Buckley explained why a fight with Burns makes sense for both sides.

“I love the idea of Gilbert Burns,” Buckley said. “Right now, we’re 3-1 against [Kill Cliff FC]. The first guy that beat me from that team was Logan Storley back in Bellator, he held me down for 15 [minutes]. After that, I knocked out Impa Kasanganay, André Fialho, and now their boy Vicente. So now, I’m 3-1 with them.”

Buckley has been on a roll since a knockout loss to Chris Curtis at UFC 282. He finished André Fialho by head kick last May before a unanimous decision victory against Alex Morono.

Burns has suffered consecutive losses for the first time in his career after defeats to Della Maddalena and Belal Muhammad. Before his recent setbacks, he earned back-to-back victories over Neil Magny and Jorge Masvidal.

After fighting at UFC 299 just weeks ago, getting Burns to make the quick turnaround could be a challenge. However, Burns has shown a tendency of wanting to remain active in his fighting career.

A win over Burns could propel Buckley into the welterweight title mix, and he’s looking to make a splash as his 2024 campaign rolls on.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Joaquin Buckley UFC

Related

Conor McGregor, Road House

Conor McGregor's Hollywood debut in 'Road House' remake tallies record-breaking two-week viewership

Curtis Calhoun - April 1, 2024
Jon Jones and UFC 300
UFC

New promo drops for UFC 300, includes a number of hypothetical dream fights

Harry Kettle - April 1, 2024

A new promo video has been unveiled for UFC 300 as the promotion gears up for this absolutely blockbuster event.

Nate Landwehr
Nate Landwehr

Kyle Nelson calls out fellow UFC Atlantic City winner Nate Landwehr: “We’ll see him go to sleep”

Harry Kettle - April 1, 2024

UFC fighter Kyle Nelson has made it known that he’d be interested in taking on Nate Landwehr in his next outing.

Dana White and UFC 300
UFC

UFC 302 set for June 1 in Newark, five fights announced as official

Harry Kettle - April 1, 2024

The Ultimate Fighting Championship has revealed that they will return to the city of Newark for UFC 302 on June 1.

Chris Weidman, Bruno Silva, UFC Atlantic City, Results, UFC
Chris Weidman

Bruno Silva plans to appeal his controversial loss to Chris Weidman at UFC Atlantic City

Harry Kettle - April 1, 2024

UFC fighter Bruno Silva plans to appeal against his controversial loss at the hands of Chris Weidman last weekend.

Bo Nickal

Jon Anik defends Bo Nickal getting UFC 300 main card spot: "He checks a lot of boxes"

Fernando Quiles - March 31, 2024
Conor McGregor Chris Weidman
Conor McGregor

Chris Weidman shares advice for Conor McGregor on UFC comeback following leg break: "There is a psychological effect"

Fernando Quiles - March 31, 2024

Former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman has some sound advice for Conor McGregor.

Manon Fiorot
UFC

Manon Fiorot calls for UFC title shot after clean sweep over Erin Blanchfield at UFC Atlantic City

Fernando Quiles - March 31, 2024

Manon Fiorot is calling for a shot at UFC gold following her unanimous decision win over Erin Blanchfield.

Erin Blanchfield Manon Fiorot
UFC

Erin Blanchfield issues statement following one-sided UFC Atlantic City loss against Manon Fiorot

Fernando Quiles - March 31, 2024

Erin Blanchfield ran into a stumbling block when she was swept by Manon Fiorot at UFC Atlantic City, and she has briefly reacted to the loss.

Joaquin Buckley
UFC

Joaquin Buckley explains why he didn't call out ranked UFC welterweight following win over Vicente Luque: "Now I get to be a little bougie"

Fernando Quiles - March 31, 2024

Joaquin Buckley scored a big win at UFC Atlantic City over Vicente Luque, but he isn’t interested in calling out anyone specifically.