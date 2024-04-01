Joaquin Buckley on why he “loves” potential Gilbert Burns fight after UFC Atlantic City

UFC welterweight contender Joaquin Buckley wants to face another Kill Cliff FC standout, Gilbert Burns, after his emphatic win last Saturday.

Buckley defeated Vicente Luque by second-round TKO at UFC Atlantic City on Saturday. He has now won three in a row since making the full-time move to welterweight after an up-and-down middleweight stint.

Ahead of his expected entrance into the welterweight Top 15, Buckley is targeting some of the top names in the division. This includes Burns, who recently suffered a disappointing loss to Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 299.

Buckley wants to return at UFC St. Louis on May 11 and feels Burns would be the perfect opponent for his preferred timeframe.