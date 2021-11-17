Joanna Jedrzejczyk ‘would love’ to rematch Carla Esparza, ‘I just want to be back’

Joanna Jedrzejczyk is eager to get back in the Octagon.

The former 115-pound strawweight queen last fought in her instant classic opposite Zhang Weili in March 2020. With the division’s landscape changing dramatically almost by the week, there are plenty of great matchups awaiting a returning Jedrzejczyk – some faces more familiar than others.

“It would be an interesting fight,” Jedrzejczyk told South China Morning Post of a Carla Esparza rematch. “We have a good fighting history. She’s waiting for the title shot – I don’t know what’s going to happen next. She might get the title shot, she might not get it because Dana [White] is saying something totally different than [UFC Matchmaker] Mick [Maynard]. But I don’t know, I would love to fight her and if she wants to get the title shot, I can fight her.”

Joanna Jedrzejczyk (16-4) saw her last two defeats come in title tilts – the one before her Zhang bout coming at 125-pounds against Valentina Shevchenko. Still, in a tough spot regarding a crack at strawweight gold with the losses and inactivity, Jedrzejczyk admits that she is open to a flyweight return but would just need proper preparation time for her body.

Since her encounter with Zhang, the belt changed hands and returned to Jedrzejcyzk’s old rival in Rose Namajunas who dethroned her in 2017. Of course, a trilogy bout wouldn’t be the worst thing for the Poland native if she could swing it, but she’ll worry about that only if necessary.

“Yes and no,” Jedrzejczyk responded when asked if Namajunas was her top priority. “I know how to do business as well and I understand UFC and Dana promised me after my last fight but I understand Rose’s position. She’s the champ and she can decide who she wants to fight next and when. I feel like I want to be back to the Octagon March-April so if the champ is not going to be ready, if she’s not willing to fight me, I will take another fight because I just want to be back. I don’t want to sit here and wait another six, eight, 12 months – it’s not that UFC made the pressure on me, but I just want to do what’s good and best for me.”

Jedrzejczyk expects to corner former KSW champion Mateusz Gamrot for his fight with Carlos Diego Ferreira in December where she hopes to meet with UFC President Dana White and the matchmakers.