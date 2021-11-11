Carla Esparza responds after Dana White suggests the UFC has another “option” at strawweight

Carla Esparza has responded after Dana White suggested that the UFC has another “option” for Rose Namajunas at strawweight.

After Namajunas (11-4 MMA) defeated Zhang Weili (21-3 MMA) for a second time in the co-headliner of last Saturday’s UFC 268 event, many assumed that former champ Carla Esparza would be next to challenge ‘Thug Rose’.

After all, Carla Esparza (18-6 MMA) is currently on a five-fight winning streak and seemingly has the best case for a title shot when compared to any of the other divisions contenders.

In fact, after the ‘Cookie Monster’ had stopped Yan Xiaonan in the first round of her most recent Octagon appearance this past May, many fans and analysts expected her to receive the next title shot against Rose Namajunas.

Carla and Rose of course have a history, with the Californian submitting Namajunas back in 2014 to become the UFC’s inaugural strawweight world champion.

Despite their storied past, Dana White and company decided to pit Rose Namajunas in a immediate rematch against Zhang Weili. The bout proved to be a thrilling five-round contest, but once again it was ‘Thug Rose’ who left with her hand raised.

Following the fight Namajunas expressed her interest in having a rematch with Esparza (see that here). However, according the UFC President Dana White, Carla may still have work to do.

“We have an option,” White said at the UFC 268 post-fight presser when asked if Esparza should wait for a title shot. “You don’t sit around and wait for fights, it’s a really bad idea.”

During her recent interview with MMAJunkie, Carla Esparza responded to Dana White’s cryptic message with the following sentiment.

“Honestly that’s how I feel, that there’s really not a lot of other options,” Esparza said. “I’d love to hear what the UFC or Dana would come for as the next option that they’re kind of talking about. But I personally, as a fan of the division and this sport, I couldn’t really think of any other fight that really makes sense, so we’ll see what they come up with. But in all actuality, I think Rose and I is a fight that makes sense. It’s a fight that she wants, it’s a fight that I want, so hopefully it happens.”

Do you think Dana White and company will end up booking a title fight rematch between Carla Esparza and Rose Namajunas next? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!