Alexander Volkanovski reveals prediction for Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O’Malley at UFC 292

By Fernando Quiles - August 16, 2023

UFC Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski has high praise for both Aljamain Sterling and Sean O’Malley, and he’s made his pick for the UFC 292 headliner.

Alexander Volkanovski Sean O'Malley Aljamain Sterling

Sterling will be putting the UFC Bantamweight Championship at stake against O’Malley on August 19. For the “Funk Master,” he’s hoping to extend his record for the most successful consecutive UFC bantamweight title defenses. He also told Ariel Helwani on “The MMA Hour” that he plans to move up to featherweight following UFC 292.

RELATED: ALJAMAIN STERLING CONFIRMS MOVE TO FEATHERWEIGHT WITH UFC 292 WIN OVER SEAN O’MALLEY: “I’M OUT OF HERE!”

Alexander Volkanovski Picks Aljamain Sterling For The Win

A new video has been uploaded on the YouTube channel of Alexander Volkanovski. In the clip, the UFC featherweight kingpin explained why he’s picking Aljamain Sterling to defeat Sean O’Malley (h/t MMAFighting.com).

“I’m leaning towards Aljamain because I just think that that wrestling and that control and is gonna eventually get there,” Volkanovski said. “You know how sometimes you just watch someone’s story and it’s just like something is meant to be? Then you have Aljamain talking about definitely moving up [in weight] after this. … A part of the story is does he lose and he was moving up anyway and Sean O’Malley, this whole rise that he’s done, becoming champion, massive superstar for the UFC. … It could be — it feels likes sort of something that could happen. Beating Petr Yan? You know when someone just has that momentum and it’s just meant to be and it happens? I’m a believer in that sometimes, man, I really am.”

That isn’t to say that Volkanovski would be surprised if O’Malley wins the fight. “The Great” believes the “Sugar” show’s striking is on point, but he thinks Sterling will avoid danger.

“I feel like it could definitely be a TKO for Sean O’Malley because his striking is that good, but I will lean towards Aljamain, I think he has got a more safer way to victory.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

