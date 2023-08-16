Alexander Volkanovski reveals prediction for Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O’Malley at UFC 292

Alexander Volkanovski Picks Aljamain Sterling For The Win

A new video has been uploaded on the YouTube channel of Alexander Volkanovski. In the clip, the UFC featherweight kingpin explained why he’s picking Aljamain Sterling to defeat Sean O’Malley (h/t MMAFighting.com).

“I’m leaning towards Aljamain because I just think that that wrestling and that control and is gonna eventually get there,” Volkanovski said. “You know how sometimes you just watch someone’s story and it’s just like something is meant to be? Then you have Aljamain talking about definitely moving up [in weight] after this. … A part of the story is does he lose and he was moving up anyway and Sean O’Malley, this whole rise that he’s done, becoming champion, massive superstar for the UFC. … It could be — it feels likes sort of something that could happen. Beating Petr Yan? You know when someone just has that momentum and it’s just meant to be and it happens? I’m a believer in that sometimes, man, I really am.”

That isn’t to say that Volkanovski would be surprised if O’Malley wins the fight. “The Great” believes the “Sugar” show’s striking is on point, but he thinks Sterling will avoid danger.

“I feel like it could definitely be a TKO for Sean O’Malley because his striking is that good, but I will lean towards Aljamain, I think he has got a more safer way to victory.”