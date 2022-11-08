Joanna Jedrzejczyk reveals she nearly ended retirement and returned to fighting: “I was about to call Dana”

Joanna Jedrzejczyk thought about ending her retirement less than six months after calling it a career.

Jedrzejczyk announced her retirement from MMA following her KO loss to Zhang Weili at UFC 275 in June of this year in Singapore. Had Jedrzejczyk won, she likely would’ve gotten a title shot, but when she came up short, she put her gloves in the Octagon and announced she was done with the sport.

Yet, not even six months later the former strawweight revealed she thought about returning before talking to her team.

"I was about to call Dana and Hunter to bring me back" 📞 Joanna Jedrzejczyk talks about walking away from MMA and the times she has thought about coming out of retirement 👀 Watch the full exclusive interview between @AdamCatterall and @joannamma on YouTube now ▶️ pic.twitter.com/yKronHeXvP — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) November 7, 2022

“It’s still hard. It was a spontaneous decision. But, during fight week I felt that if something (happened) I will retire, and it happened. The craziest thing about my retirement is my last camp was the best camp in my fighting career and I felt so good. I was probably not one of the best, but in the best shape ever,” Jedrzejczyk said to BT Sport. “Weili Zhang caught me, and I went down. It just happened. But, two weeks ago, I went crazy, man. I was calling my management; I was about to call Dana (White) and Hunter (Campbell) to bring me back. Actually, I had this conversation with my coach, Mike Brown, and Dan Lambert, the owner of ATT. But yeah, it’s hard to like sit, think, like you’ve done so much, your legacies so big. I’ve been this for the last 19 years of my life.”

With Joanna Jedrzjeczyk not coming back, she ends her career with a record of 16-5 but goes down as one of the best female fighters of all-time. The Pole had defended her strawweight title five times and had beaten the likes of Jessica Andrade, Claudia Gadelha, Karolina Kowalkiewicz, Carla Esparza, and Jessica Penne among others. She had also fought for the women’s flyweight title, losing a decision to Valentina Shevchenko.

