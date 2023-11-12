Jamahal Hill gives bold assessment of Alex Pereira’s TKO win over Jiri Prochazka at UFC 295

Jamahal Hill Reacts to Alex Pereira’s Title Win Over Jiri Prochazka

Jamahal Hill was in attendance to witness the crowning of the new UFC light heavyweight champion. During the UFC 295 post-fight show, Hill said he doesn’t believe Pereira or Prochazka are on his level (via MMAFighting).

“I thought it ended a little early,” Hill said. “[Prochazka] still had his arms clinched around his waist and things like that. You’ve got to let a champion go out. Jiri is a champion and I feel like he did deserve that respect of letting him try to fight through some adversity and I don’t think he was given that chance fully. But it’s the game.

“All in all, I was just thinking like neither one of these dudes are on my level. Neither one of them. I don’t think they are in any facet of the game and I can’t wait to get back in full health and be able to show that.”

With that said, Hill did give Alex Pereira his due for pulling out the win over “BJP.”

“I think he did well,” Hill said. “I think he came out and he chopped the leg. He got busy on it early. He stayed patient. He showed that you can’t just come out and grab him and take him down and just have that be an easy road to victory.

“He showed a lot of things. He showed he can do what he did at middleweight, at light heavyweight, essentially. It’s exciting. He made me really excited to get back.”