John Kavanagh says Conor McGregor is “very hungry” to make “inevitable return”

By Cole Shelton - October 19, 2023

John Kavanagh says Conor McGregor is getting antsy to make his MMA return.

Conor McGregor

McGregor has not fought since July of 2021 when he broke his leg against Dustin Poirier in the trilogy match. Since then, he has been rehabbing his leg and finally re-entered the USADA testing pool as he expects to return to the Octagon sometime in 2024.

Although no fight has been booked, his head coach John Kavanagh says Conor McGregor is constantly training and is very hungry to return.

“Just today, I sent him a message, and he sent me a message back on the mats rolling with a black belt where he is now,” Kavanagh said. “… He’s training away and very hungry. I’m looking forward to the return next year, whenever that date is. I don’t know where or when it is, but I am looking forward to that inevitable return,” John Kavanagh said to MMAJunkie.

When Conor McGregor does return, it does seem that his opponent will be Michael Chandler. It will be a highly-anticipated matchup, but ahead of his return, many have questioned what the motivation for McGregor is.

Conor McGregor is the former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion and has hundreds of millions of dollars in the bank. With that, whether or not he has the motivation to train and fight is to be seen, but Kavanagh says the Irishman is still motivated as ever to return and continue to build on his legacy.

In his MMA career, McGregor is 22-6 and riding a two-fight losing streak as he broke his leg against Poirier and before that was knocked out by Poirier. McGregor is 10-4 in the UFC and his last win came in January of 2020 when he knocked out Donald Cerrone in 40 seconds. The Irishman holds notable wins over Eddie Alvarez, Jose Aldo, Chad Mendes, Max Holloway, Dustin Poirier, and Nate Diaz among others.

Conor McGregor John Kavanagh UFC

