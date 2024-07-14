UFC Denver Results: Jean Silva TKO’s Drew Dober (Video)

By Chris Taylor - July 13, 2024

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Denver results, including the lightweight bout between Drew Dober and Jean Silva.

Jean Silva, Drew Dober, UFC, Results, UFC Denver

Dober (27-13 MMA) will enter the contest looking to rebound, this after dropping a unanimous decision loss to Renato Moicano in his most recent effort this past February. The 35-year-old has gone 3-2 over his past five Octagon appearances overall.

Meanwhile, Jean Silva (13-2 MMA) currently boasts a ten-fight winning streak, his latest being a knockout victory over Charles Jourdain at UFC 303. The Brazilian has earned stoppage wins in twelve of his thirteen career victories.

Round one of this lightweight contest begins and the fighters touch gloves. Drew Dober leaps into the pocket with a right hand that falls shots. Jean Silva replies with a low kick that connects. Dober with a right hand and then a kick to the body. He backs Silva against the cage and lands a low kick. Silva returns fire with a nice combination. Dober with another kick to the body but Silva counters with a beautiful right hand over the top. A flying knee from the Brazilian partially connects. Drew Dober looks to shoot but Jean Silva throws him aside with ease. The Colorado native has a cut over his right eye. Silva connects with a punch and then a low kick. Dober is applying pressure but having a tough time connecting with his punches. A good left hook lands for Silva. He seems very comfortable despite fighting up a weight class. Another good counter left lands from Jean Silva. Drew looks for a high kick but misses. He throws out a three-punch combination, but all of those strikes fail to hit the mark. Another good combination from Silva to end round one.

Round two begins and Drew Dober goes to the body with a left hand. He shoots in for a takedown attempt, but Jean Silva defends and then lands another good left hook on the break. Dober rushes in with a flurry and connects with a big left hand. He follows that up with a low kick. The crowd begins to chant “USA”. Silva with a left hand. Dober responds with a flurry of uppercuts. The Brazilian with a nice standing elbow. He follows that up with a nice straight right. Dober’s right eye is a bloody mess now. Silva with a nice front kick to the body. Drew Dober replies with a low kick. Jean Silva with a beautiful straight right up the middle. Dober answers with a big superman punch. Silva appears to drop Dober with a counter punch. The Colorado native gets up and Silva just misses with a flying knee. A big low kick lands from the Brazilian. Another nice standing elbow connects for Jean Silva. He follows that up with a hard 1-2. A big left and then another spinning elbow and Drew Dober is rocked. The horn sounds before Silva can finish him off. WOW!

Round three begins and the fighters share a hug before getting back to the violence. Drew Dober comes forward with a big combination. He shoots for a takedown and gets it. Silva quickly gets back to his feet. Another nice standing elbow from the Brazilian. Dober’s cut is leaking badly. Another spinning elbow sits down Dober. He’s right back up and pouring blood all over the place. Referee Herb Dean steps in and this might be all over.

Official UFC Denver Results: Jean Silva def. Drew Dober via TKO (cut) in Round 3

Who would you like to see Silva fight next following his TKO victory over Dober this evening in Colorado?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Drew Dober Jean Silva UFC UFC Denver

