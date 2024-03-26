Daniel Cormier explains why Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier needs to be next: “No lose situation for the UFC”

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier believes that Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier is a no-lose situation for everyone involved.

Earlier this month, ‘The Diamond’ returned at UFC 299 against Benoit Saint-Denis. Despite entering the bout as a heavy underdog, Dustin Poirier viciously knocked out the ‘God of War’ in round two. The fight was the former interim champion’s first since being finished by Justin Gaethje last summer.

Following the victory, Dustin Poirier took to social media, to call for a fight with Islam Makhachev. Surprisingly, the UFC lightweight champion accepted the callout and pitched a June date for the contest. While Makhachev later admitted that he’s not entirely excited about fighting Poirier, he wants to be active.

However, former teammate Daniel Cormier is a huge fan of the potential bout. Speaking on his YouTube channel, ‘DC’ praised a potential booking between Dustin Poirier and Islam Makhachev. In the eyes of the UFC Hall of Famer, the lightweight matchup is a rare no-lose situation for the company. Especially in terms of the box office draw of both men.

Daniel Cormier explained that Dustin Poirier is a big name and an extremely entertaining fighter. Either ‘The Diamond’ finally accomplishes his dream of becoming UFC champion, or Islam Makhachev earns the biggest victory of his career. Either way, it’s a win for the promotion. In Cormier’s eyes, the bout needs to be booked as soon as possible.

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier praises Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier

“This is a no-lose situation for the UFC.” Daniel Cormier stated on his YouTube channel, discussing the recent back and forth between the lightweight stars. “Islam wants to fight, so I think you have to try and make that happen as soon as possible. It works, it works. For Dustin Poirier, it’s a massive chance. For Islam Makhachev, another former champion you can put under your belt.”

He continued, “That is storytelling. You can’t control the outcome, but you can put them in a position for someone to make magic. You as the company capitalize on it. I love it, book it, right now. Book it. Makhachev vs. Poirier. It will be a massive fight.”

“It really will be the biggest fight that Islam Makhachev has ever had,” Daniel Cormier stated. “In terms of the box office.”

What do you make of these comments from UFC commentator Daniel Cormier? Do you want to see Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier?

