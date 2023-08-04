UFC Nashville: ‘Sandhagen vs. Font’ Weigh-in Results – 1 fighter misses weight

UFC Nashville ‘Sandhagen vs. Font’ will take place tomorrow, Saturday, August 5th at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

The main card with feature a catchweight bout between Cory Sandhagen (16-4 MMA) and Rob Font (20-6 MMA).

‘Sandman’ will be looking to make it three in a row coming into Nashville, as he recently defeated Yadong Song (20-7 MMA) in September of 2022 and Marlon Vera (20-8 MMA) this past March.

Font, 36, last fought in April of this year defeating Adrian Yanez via TKO at UFC 287.

The co-main event of UFC Nashville sees former champion Jessica Andrade (24-11 MMA) battle it out with the unbeaten TUF winner Tatiana Suarez (9-0 MMA) at strawweight.

‘Bate Estaca’, is coming off two consecutive losses to Erin Blanchfield (11-1 MMA) in February and Xiaonan Yan (18-3 MMA) in May of this year and will be looking to turn things around when she meets Suarez.

The undefeated Suarez, 32, last fought and defeated Montana De La Rosa (12-8 MMA) in February of this year.

The Official UFC Nashville Weigh-In Results can be found below:

Main Card: (ESPN/ESPN+ at 9 p.m. ET)

Cory Sandhagen (139.5) vs. Rob Font (139)

Jessica Andrade (115.5) vs. Tatiana Suarez (115.5)

Dustin Jacoby (205) vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu (205)

Diego Lopes (145.5) vs. Gavin Tucker (145)

Tanner Boser (204.5) vs. Aleksa Camur (204)

Ignacio Bahamondes (156) vs. Ludovit Klein (156)

Preliminary Card: (ESPN/ESPN+ at 6 p.m. ET)

Kyler Phillips (135) vs. Raoni Barcelos (135.5)

Jeremiah Wells (170.5) vs. Carlston Harris (170)

Billy Quarantillo (145) vs. Damon Jackson (145.5)

Cody Durden (125.5) vs. Jake Hadley (126)

Sean Woodson (146) vs. Dennis Buzukja (146.5) *

Ode Osbourne (125.5) vs. Asu Almabaev (125.5)

*Missed weight

Will you be watching UFC Nashville tomorrow night? Who are your picks for the wins?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!