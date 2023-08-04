UFC Nashville: ‘Sandhagen vs. Font’ Weigh-in Results – 1 fighter misses weight

By Susan Cox - August 4, 2023
UFC Nashville ‘Sandhagen vs. Font’ will take place tomorrow, Saturday, August 5th at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

Cory Sandhagen

The main card with feature a catchweight bout between Cory Sandhagen (16-4 MMA) and Rob Font (20-6 MMA).

‘Sandman’ will be looking to make it three in a row coming into Nashville, as he recently defeated Yadong Song (20-7 MMA) in September of 2022 and Marlon Vera (20-8 MMA) this past March.

Font, 36, last fought in April of this year defeating Adrian Yanez via TKO at UFC 287.

The co-main event of UFC Nashville sees former champion Jessica Andrade (24-11 MMA) battle it out with the unbeaten TUF winner Tatiana Suarez (9-0 MMA) at strawweight.

‘Bate Estaca’, is coming off two consecutive losses to Erin Blanchfield (11-1 MMA) in February and Xiaonan Yan (18-3 MMA) in May of this year and will be looking to turn things around when she meets Suarez.

The undefeated Suarez, 32, last fought and defeated Montana De La Rosa (12-8 MMA) in February of this year.

The Official UFC Nashville Weigh-In Results can be found below:

Main Card: (ESPN/ESPN+ at 9 p.m. ET)

  • Cory Sandhagen (139.5) vs. Rob Font (139)
  • Jessica Andrade (115.5) vs. Tatiana Suarez (115.5)
  • Dustin Jacoby (205) vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu (205)
  • Diego Lopes (145.5) vs. Gavin Tucker (145)
  • Tanner Boser (204.5) vs. Aleksa Camur (204)
  • Ignacio Bahamondes (156) vs. Ludovit Klein (156)

Preliminary Card: (ESPN/ESPN+ at 6 p.m. ET)

  • Kyler Phillips (135) vs. Raoni Barcelos (135.5)
  • Jeremiah Wells (170.5) vs. Carlston Harris (170)
  • Billy Quarantillo (145) vs. Damon Jackson (145.5)
  • Cody Durden (125.5) vs. Jake Hadley (126)
  • Sean Woodson (146) vs. Dennis Buzukja (146.5)*
  • Ode Osbourne (125.5) vs. Asu Almabaev (125.5)

*Missed weight

