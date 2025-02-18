What’s next for Jared Cannonier and Gregory Rodrigues after UFC Vegas 102?
The UFC returned to the Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday for UFC Vegas 102. In the main event, Jared Cannonier took on rising contender Gregory Rodrigues.
Cannonier entered the scrap on a two-fight losing streak and was coming off a loss to Caio Borralho. Rodrigues, meanwhile, was on a three-fight winning streak and was coming off a decision win over Christian Leroy Duncan.
Ultimately, it was Cannonier who pulled off the upset as he scored a fourth-round TKO win over Rodrigues in a bout that was awarded Fight of the Night honors. Following UFC Vegas 102, here is what I think should be next for both fighters.
Jared Cannonier
Jared Cannonier proved he still is a legit contender at middleweight with his stoppage win over Gregory Rodrigues. Had Cannonier lost to Rodrigues, his time as a contender would have been over, and there would have been questions if he would retire.
Following the win, Cannonier should once again face an up-and-comer in a main event spot as he’s a good test to see if fighters belong in the top 10. A logical next bout for Cannonier after the KO win should be Roman Dolidze if he beats Marvin Vettori in the main event of their Fight Night card next month. If Dolidze can get past Vettori, a main event against Cannonier makes sense.
Gregory Rodrigues
Gregory Rodrigues was looking to not only enter the middleweight ranks but become a top-10 middleweight at UFC Vegas 102. After starting out strong, he started to fade as Cannonier put it on him to get the stoppage win.
Following the loss, Rodrigues will be back to the drawing board and will face an unranked opponent next. A logical next fight for the Brazilian is to fight the winner of Michal Oleksiejczuk vs SD Dumas which takes place at UFC 314 in Miami. It would give Rodrigues time to let his brain heal but still get someone to put him back in a spot to get a ranked opponent with a win.
Topics:Gregory Rodrigues Jared Cannonier UFC