What’s next for Jared Cannonier and Gregory Rodrigues after UFC Vegas 102?

The UFC returned to the Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday for UFC Vegas 102. In the main event, Jared Cannonier took on rising contender Gregory Rodrigues.

Cannonier entered the scrap on a two-fight losing streak and was coming off a loss to Caio Borralho. Rodrigues, meanwhile, was on a three-fight winning streak and was coming off a decision win over Christian Leroy Duncan.

Ultimately, it was Cannonier who pulled off the upset as he scored a fourth-round TKO win over Rodrigues in a bout that was awarded Fight of the Night honors. Following UFC Vegas 102, here is what I think should be next for both fighters.