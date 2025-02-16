UFC Vegas 102 Results: Jared Cannonier stops Gregory Rodrigues (Video)

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 102 results, including the middleweight main event between Jared Cannonier and Gregory Rodrigues.

Cannonier (18-8 MMA) will enter tonight’s bout with hopes of snapping a two-fight losing skid. ‘The Killa Gorilla’ is coming off back-to-back losses against Caio Borralho and Nassourdine Imavov respectively. Prior to those setbacks, Cannonier had scored wins over Sean Strickland and Marvin Vettori.

Meanwhile, Gregory Rodrigues (16-5 MMA) will enter tonight’s headliner sporting a three-fight winning streak, his most recent being a unanimous decision victory over Christian Leroy Duncan. Prior to that, ‘Robocop’ had scored stoppage victories over Brad Tavares and Denis Tiuliulin.

Round one of the UFC Vegas 102 main event begins and Gregory Rodrigues lands a hard body kick. He follows that up with two straight rights. Rodrigues sneaks in another right hand. Another right hand. And again. This time Jared Cannonier hits the deck. He pops right back up and proceeds to push ‘Robocop’ up against the cage. Rodrigues breaks free and then charges in with a flurry. He shoots in and takes ‘The Killa Gorilla’ down for a moment. Cannonier is back up and locks up a guillotine. Gregory Rodrigues escapes and then drops Jared Cannonier again with another right hand. The former title challenger is back up but the horn sounds to end the round and it is likely a 10-8.

Cannonier gotta retire. He is getting beat up by Robocop in the Apex. Regardless of the outcome of this fight… He cant be taking this many hits.pic.twitter.com/tLv85NmcOl — Malcolm FleX – Chaotic Neutral Mercenary (@Malcolm_fleX48) February 16, 2025

Round two of the UFC Vegas 102 main event begins and Jared Cannonier lands a hard low kick to start the second frame. He lands a good right hand over the top. Gregory Rodrigues appears to have slowed down a bit here. Cannonier with a good left jab, and then another. ‘Robocop’ is bleeding now. More hard low kicks from ‘The Killa Gorilla’. He lands another crisp jab to close out the round.

Round three of the UFC Vegas 102 headliner begins and Jared Cannonier continues to look fresh. He lands a couple of hard low kicks and then a solid jab. ‘The Killa Gorilla’ works the body of ‘Robocop’ with some hard punches. He’s really turned things around here. Rodrigues lands a good left and then a right over the top. Cannonier answers with a nice 1-2. A big uppercut now from Jared. Rodrigues answers with a punch up the middle. The horn sounds to end the third.

Round four of the UFC Vegas 102 main event begins and Jared Cannonier unloads a big flurry. He has ‘Robocop’ pressed against the cage. Big body shots and then a right over the top. Rodrigues is down and this one is all over!

Robocop survived this ground and pound to end round 3 👀 #UFCVegas102 pic.twitter.com/fekZLWSyuq — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) February 16, 2025

Jared Cannonier gets dropped TWICE in Round 1, knocks out Gregory Rodrigues in the fourth #UFCVegas102 pic.twitter.com/NQLUTTUjbw — Shakiel Mahjouri (@Shak_Fu) February 16, 2025

Official UFC Vegas 102 Results: Jared Cannonier def. Gregory Rodrigues via TKO in Round 4

Who would you like to see Cannonier fight next following his TKO victory over Rodrigues this evening in Sin City?