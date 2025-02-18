Jake Peacock expects “firefight” with Japanese rising star at ONE 171: Qatar

By BJPENN.COM Staff - February 17, 2025

Bantamweight Muay Thai sensation Jake Peacock is ready to make an impact when he returns to action at ONE 171: Qatar.  

Jake Peacock

The Canadian-British striker meets Shinji Suzuki in bantamweight Muay Thai action this Thursday, February 20, inside Doha, Qatar’s Lusail Sports Arena. 

Peacock has been itching to set foot back under the ONE Championship lights. His tenure got off to a roaring start at ONE Friday Fights 58 last April, dispatching Kohei Shinjo in a three-round masterclass. 

Ahead of his return, he vows to put on a show for Qatari fans and stop his Japanese adversary long before the final bell.  

“Expect a firefight again. I’ll be bringing the cowboy hat and I’m gonna be gunslinging, baby. I’m gonna put on a great performance for the fans and those watching around the world,” he said.  

“I’m gonna put this guy out within two rounds. This will not enter the third round, mark my words on that.” 

Jake Peacock ready for all comers in ONE Championship

Jake Peacock feels destined for superstardom in ONE Championship. So no matter the name given to him, “The One” feels ready for anyone and everyone.  

Despite his overwhelming confidence, Peacock isn’t overlooking his upcoming foe in Shinji Suzuki. He’s well aware of the threat his Japanese foe brings, but the British-born bruiser feels he’s every bit deadlier.  

“I’m not underestimating Shinji at all. I completely respect any man who stands across from me. Everyone’s dangerous, especially in 4-ounce gloves on the world’s stage. Shinji has been in there against very high-level opposition,” Peacock said. 

“He’s been in there with guys like Han Zi Hao and dropped him, too. He’s dangerous. But I’m more dangerous and more dynamic, and I was born for this. I accepted this fight before I even heard his name.” 

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Jake Peacock ONE Championship Shinji Suzuki

Related

Jarred Brooks

Jarred Brooks aiming for early finish of Joshua Pacio at ONE 171: Qatar 

BJPENN.COM Staff - February 17, 2025
Kevin Belingon
Kevin Belingon

Kevin Belingon ready for war with Bibiano Fernandes at ONE 171: “Wherever this fight goes” 

BJPENN.COM Staff - February 17, 2025

Former ONE Bantamweight MMA World Champion Kevin “The Silencer” Belingon wants to show that he can still hang with the big dogs in the yard.   

Phetjeeja
ONE Championship

Phetjeeja to defend ONE Atomweight World Title against Kana at ONE 172 

BJPENN.COM Staff - February 17, 2025

If you thought ONE Championship’s return to Japan was stacked enough, the promotion just bolstered the card with a fifth World Title affair featuring Phetjeeja.   

Tye Ruotolo
ONE Championship

Tye Ruotolo to defend welterweight crown against Dante Leon at ONE Fight Night 31

BJPENN.COM Staff - February 14, 2025

Two of the world’s best submission grapplers will be pitted against one another in a prolific World Title showdown at ONE Fight Night 31.  

Jarred Brooks and Joshua Pacio
Joshua Pacio

Joshua Pacio takes inspiration from Demetrious Johnson ahead of ONE 171  

BJPENN.COM Staff - February 14, 2025

ONE Strawweight MMA World Champion Joshua Pacio wants to stay at the top of the mountain for as long as possible. To do so, “The Passion” has taken inspiration from former flyweight MMA king Demetrious Johnson.  

Joshua Pacio and Jarred Brooks

Jarred Brooks aiming for "first round" finish of Joshua Pacio at ONE 171: Qatar 

BJPENN.COM Staff - February 13, 2025
Dagi Arslanaliev
ONE Championship

Dagi Arslanaliev sees nothing "particularly dangerous" about KO artist Roberto Soldic

BJPENN.COM Staff - February 13, 2025

Welterweight MMA star Dagi Arslanaliev fears no man – not even revered knockout artist Roberto Soldic.   

Nabil Anane
ONE Championship

Felipe Lobo wants rematch with Nabil Anane "at the right time" 

BJPENN.COM Staff - February 11, 2025

Felipe Lobo took a big step toward re-entering ONE Championship’s bantamweight Muay Thai division’s top-five rankings at ONE Fight Night 28.   

Chatri Sityodtong, ONE Championship
ONE Championship

Chatri Sityodtong believes Nong-O should've gotten the nod against Kongthoranee

BJPENN.COM Staff - February 11, 2025

Former ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion Nong-O Hama dropped down to flyweight to face the division’s #4-ranked contender Kongthoranee Sor Sommai at ONE Fight Night 28.   

Prajanchai PK Saenchai
Prajanchai

Champ-champ Prajanchai reveals who he wants next after ONE Fight Night 28

BJPENN.COM Staff - February 10, 2025

Two-sport ONE World Champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai asserted his authority at the top of the strawweight ladder this past weekend at ONE Fight Night 28. After leaving no doubt around who is king, he envisions a return to kickboxing.  