Jake Peacock expects “firefight” with Japanese rising star at ONE 171: Qatar

Bantamweight Muay Thai sensation Jake Peacock is ready to make an impact when he returns to action at ONE 171: Qatar.

The Canadian-British striker meets Shinji Suzuki in bantamweight Muay Thai action this Thursday, February 20, inside Doha, Qatar’s Lusail Sports Arena.

Peacock has been itching to set foot back under the ONE Championship lights. His tenure got off to a roaring start at ONE Friday Fights 58 last April, dispatching Kohei Shinjo in a three-round masterclass.

Ahead of his return, he vows to put on a show for Qatari fans and stop his Japanese adversary long before the final bell.

“Expect a firefight again. I’ll be bringing the cowboy hat and I’m gonna be gunslinging, baby. I’m gonna put on a great performance for the fans and those watching around the world,” he said.

“I’m gonna put this guy out within two rounds. This will not enter the third round, mark my words on that.”