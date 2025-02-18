Jake Peacock expects “firefight” with Japanese rising star at ONE 171: Qatar
Bantamweight Muay Thai sensation Jake Peacock is ready to make an impact when he returns to action at ONE 171: Qatar.
The Canadian-British striker meets Shinji Suzuki in bantamweight Muay Thai action this Thursday, February 20, inside Doha, Qatar’s Lusail Sports Arena.
Peacock has been itching to set foot back under the ONE Championship lights. His tenure got off to a roaring start at ONE Friday Fights 58 last April, dispatching Kohei Shinjo in a three-round masterclass.
Ahead of his return, he vows to put on a show for Qatari fans and stop his Japanese adversary long before the final bell.
“Expect a firefight again. I’ll be bringing the cowboy hat and I’m gonna be gunslinging, baby. I’m gonna put on a great performance for the fans and those watching around the world,” he said.
“I’m gonna put this guy out within two rounds. This will not enter the third round, mark my words on that.”
Jake Peacock ready for all comers in ONE Championship
Jake Peacock feels destined for superstardom in ONE Championship. So no matter the name given to him, “The One” feels ready for anyone and everyone.
Despite his overwhelming confidence, Peacock isn’t overlooking his upcoming foe in Shinji Suzuki. He’s well aware of the threat his Japanese foe brings, but the British-born bruiser feels he’s every bit deadlier.
“I’m not underestimating Shinji at all. I completely respect any man who stands across from me. Everyone’s dangerous, especially in 4-ounce gloves on the world’s stage. Shinji has been in there against very high-level opposition,” Peacock said.
“He’s been in there with guys like Han Zi Hao and dropped him, too. He’s dangerous. But I’m more dangerous and more dynamic, and I was born for this. I accepted this fight before I even heard his name.”
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Jake Peacock ONE Championship Shinji Suzuki