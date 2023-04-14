Jan Blachowicz details ‘very big motivation’ to cut to 185lbs for Israel Adesanya rematch

Jan Blachowicz wants to challenge Israel Adesanya for the UFC middleweight title in a rematch.

The former light heavyweight champ has competed in the same division his entire career but is willing to endure what would be a tough weight cut for a chance to take middleweight gold from ‘The Last Stylebender.’

Congratulations on a successful rematch, @stylebender. If you want to try another one, you know where to find me. This time at middleweight for your belt. #UFC287 — Jan Blachowicz (@JanBlachowicz) April 9, 2023

Speaking to Sportskeeda, the KSW veteran said,

“I prefer to stay in my weight but if they would give me this fight because you know this is title shot, fight against someone like Israel, very big motivation that way I could cut my weight and fight in middleweight.”

Jan Blachowicz also emphasised that this is not something he would consider raising if he wasn’t convinced he could do it,

“If I won’t do this [cut to 185lbs] serious, I would not say it. I feel that I could do it, I can cut my weight and fight against him [Israel Adesanya] in his division. But we’ll see, you know, what he gonna say? If they want to do it or not, we will see,” explained the Pole.

Jan Blachowicz planted the first-ever loss on Adesanya’s pro MMA record when the Nigerian-Kiwi jumped up to 205lbs to challenge the European for the strap. The bout took place at UFC 259 a couple of years ago with the Warsaw-based star looking convincing as he overpowered Izzy to get the nod from all three judges.

Adesanya is coming off of a landmark knockout win over long-time rival Alex Pereira at UFC 287. The City Kickboxing man finished the Brazilian in memorable fashion to win back the title and Jan Blachowicz was left surprised and impressed by his former opponent’s drive to get it done.

“First of all I (didn’t) believe what had happened! Before fight I think that Pereira is someone who Israel is never going to beat. Sometime you have opponents who, his style you are always going to lose against …but he (Adesanya) showed you can do everything if you believe something,” said the Pole.

Incidentally, Pereira has said that he will move up to 205 lb following the loss, so Jan Blachowicz could be a potential opponent for ‘Poatan’ as well.

Who would you like to see him fight next?