search

Demetrious Johnson believes Henry Cejudo would have defeated Aljamain Sterling under ONE Championship rule set: “Oh, 1,000 percent”

By Harry Kettle - May 12, 2023

Demetrious Johnson believes Henry Cejudo would’ve gotten his hand raised over Aljamain Sterling if it was fought under ONE Championship rules.

Aljamain Sterling, Henry Cejudo, UFC 288

At UFC 288 last weekend, Aljamain Sterling defeated Henry Cejudo. He did so via split decision, following an incredibly tight main event for the UFC bantamweight championship. When it was all said and done, many felt as if it was one of the tightest UFC title fights in recent years.

The contest was, obviously, scored round by round, as is the case in UFC. Over in ONE Championship, however, they not only have open scoring, but they also allow certain strikes to be utilized.

Someone who knows that better than most is Demetrious Johnson. During a recent interview, ‘Mighty Mouse’ explained why he thinks Cejudo would’ve been able to get the better of Sterling under ONE rules.

“Oh, 1,000 percent [he would’ve won under ONE rules],” Johnson said. “One of the things when I was watching with Matt (Hume), Aljo would shoot – and he did it with Petr Yan – he would shoot and fail his shot, or Henry would sprawl and (Sterling) would sit like this [swings head from side to side]. He would use the (prohibited) knee to a grounded opponent to his advantage.

Johnson backs Cejudo

“It’s smart on Aljo’s part because he knows that Henry doesn’t have the right tools. … But if it’s in ONE Championship, when he shot and had the quarter Nelson or the head, he could’ve kneed Aljo in the face and would’ve forced Aljo to move to not stall there and move to a different place. I watched the fight live, and I recorded myself (saying), ‘Knee, knee, knee, knee.’ And I was like, ‘Sh*t, you can’t knee there because it’s not ONE Championship.’”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Do you agree with Demetrious Johnson? Let us know in the comments, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Aljamain Sterling Demetrious Johnson Henry Cejudo ONE Championship UFC

Related

UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill responds to critics suggesting 205 is a weak division: “That’s insane to me”

Harry Kettle - May 12, 2023
Nate Diaz, Leon Edwards, UFC 263
Nate Diaz

Nate Diaz shares high praise for former opponent and current UFC champion Leon Edwards: “He’s great”

Harry Kettle - May 12, 2023

Former UFC star Nate Diaz has praised former opponent Leon Edwards for his work ethic, almost two years on from their UFC 263 collision. On August 5, former UFC sensation Nate Diaz will return to […]

Gervonta Davis

UFC star Sean O’Malley expresses interest in future boxing matches with Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia: “I truly believe I could beat one of those guys”

Harry Kettle - May 12, 2023

UFC star Sean O’Malley has revealed that he’d be interested in boxing Gervonta Davis or Ryan Garcia at some point in the future. Right now, Sean O’Malley is easily one of the biggest names in […]

Gabe Green
Exclusive MMA Interviews

Gabe Green plans to pressure Bryan Battle early and often at UFC Charlotte to get stoppage win: "I've knocked out guys who have never been knocked out before"

Cole Shelton - May 11, 2023

Gabe Green is just ready to fight. Green is coming off a decision loss to Ian Garry back at UFC 276 last July and since then, he’s taken some time off to add some size. […]

Conor McGregor, Michael Chandler
Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler responds to footage of Conor McGregor shoving him at TUF 31: “Barely felt it”

Cole Shelton - May 11, 2023

Michael Chandler says Conor McGregor’s shove wasn’t as bad as it looked. On Wednesday, the TUF 31 trailer dropped and at the end of the trailer, McGregor violently shoved Chandler and it appeared it sent […]

Anthony Smith

Anthony Smith predicts second-round submission over Johnny Walker at UFC Charlotte: "In the scramble, I think he'll give up something easy"

Lewis Simpson - May 11, 2023
Anthony Smith, Johnny Walker
Exclusive MMA Interviews

Pro fighters make their picks for Anthony Smith vs. Johnny Walker

Cole Shelton - May 11, 2023

In the co-main event of UFC Charlotte, a light heavyweight bout goes down as Anthony Smith takes on Johnny Walker. Heading into the scrap, the fight is lined as a pick’em as both Smith and […]

Colby Covington
Israel Adesanya

Colby Covington claims Israel Adesanya "can't hang" with him: "I beat him from pillar to post"

Lewis Simpson - May 11, 2023

Colby Covington made a bold statement claiming that UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesayna doesn’t stand a chance with him inside the Octagon and is willing to back it up. Covington is currently ranked No.2 in […]

Sean-O'Malley
Sean O'Malley

Sean O'Malley says Aljamain Sterling's awkward style will cost him in their UFC Bantamweight Championship fight

Fernando Quiles - May 11, 2023

Sean O’Malley believes that Aljamain Sterling’s awkward standup game will be his downfall. O’Malley appears to have punched his ticket for a shot at the UFC Bantamweight Championship. UFC officials had “Suga” enter the Octagon […]

Aljamain Sterling, Petr Yan, UFC 273
Ilia Topuria

UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling shares the one opponent he would “like to avoid” at featherweight

Harry Kettle - May 11, 2023

UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling has named the featherweight he would like to avoid if he moves up to 145 pounds. Last weekend, Aljamain Sterling defeated Henry Cejudo to retain the UFC bantamweight championship. In […]