UFC Vegas 82 Results: Chase Hooper stops Jordan Leavitt (Video)

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 82 main card features a lightweight bout between Chase Hooper and Jordan Leavitt.

Hooper (13-3-1 MMA) returned to the 155lbs division earlier this year at May’s UFC Vegas 73 event, where he earned a unanimous decision victory over Nick Fiore. ‘The Dream’ has gone 4-3 inside of the Octagon since making his promotional debut in December of 2019.

Meanwhile, Jordan Leavitt (11-3 MMA) was last seen in action this past February, where he scored a first-round TKO victory over Victor Martinez. ‘The Monkey King‘ has gone 3-2 over his past five fights overall, earning wins over Trey Ogden and Matt Sayles during that stretch.

Round one of this lightweight matchup begins and Chase Hooper comes forward with a flurry. Leavitt circles and then shoots in and scores a body lock takedown. Hooper scrambles and winds up on top in butterfly guard. A guillotine attempt by Leavitt, but Hooper pops his head out and again lands on top in guard. Leavitt looking for an omoplata, he doesn’t get it but uses it to score a sweep into top position. Hooper answers with an armbar attempt. Leavitt is able to escape. Hooper looks for another armbar, then a leglock, then considers a triangle before Leavitt connects with a huge punch. Hooper eats it and proceeds to transition to the back. He immediately locks up a choke and earns the finish. Wow!

Official UFC Vegas 82 Results: Chase Hooper def. Jordan Leavitt via submission (rear-naked choke) in Round 1

Who would you like to see Hooper fight next following his submission victory over Leavitt this evening in Sin City?