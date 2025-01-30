Chatri Sityodtong believes Superlek vs. Nabil Anane II will play out differently

By BJPENN.COM Staff - January 29, 2025

ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong was one of many who were blown away by Nabil Anane’s performance at ONE 170 in Bangkok, Thailand.

Chatri Sityodtong and Nabil Anane

The combat sports mogul watched on as the Thai-Algerian obliterated #2-ranked bantamweight Muay Thai contender Nico Carrillo inside one frame last Friday, January 24. In doing so, Anane was crowned the ONE Interim Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion.  

Anane’s win set up a prolific unification bout with two-sport, two-division king Superlek Kiatmoo9 at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang.  

Their first encounter in June 2023 at ONE Friday Fights 22 saw Superlek blitz the 6-foot-4 star in less than three minutes. But two years removed, Sityodtong believes the World Title rematch will be a much different affair.  

“In the first fight Nabil had with Superlek, Superlek came in with a game plan and focused on the leg kick and the body shot, and I was quite surprised that Nabil got knocked out,” Sityodtong said. 

“But then I had a chance to talk with Mehdi Zatout, his coach. His coach said that Nabil, at the time, didn’t focus a hundred percent on the training because he had personal problems and family problems at the time.  

“But this fight, what just happened? Nabil had dedicated a hundred percent into the training camp, and it looks like Nabil is a new person now.” 

Nabil Anane’s evolution through ONE Championship

The year has only just begun, and ONE Interim Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion Nabil Anane has reached a new level.  

The Thai-Algerian’s tenure didn’t get off to a great start at ONE Friday Fights 22 in June 2023. There, he lost out to two-sport lord Superlek Kiatmoo9 inside one round.  

But after that, Anane began to go on a tear. He quickly accumulated victories over established stars in Nakrob Fairtex, Muangthai PK Saenchai, and Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai. 

It was clear a potential superstar was on the rise. That was even more prevalent as he cruised through stauncher stars in Felipe Lobo and Soe Lin Oo.  

Somehow, the giant’s surge had gone underrated. Now at the spruce age of 20 with gold around his waist, he should doubted no more. 

