Watch | Marlon Vera trolls Sean O’Malley during his appearance on today’s episode of The MMA Hour

Marlon Vera trolled Sean O’Malley on Monday by calling into his ‘Suga’s’ appearance on The MMA Hour.

On Monday it was announced that O’Malley would be defending his bantamweight title for the first time as he rematches Vera. It’s a fight that is years in the making, and ever since they fought back in August 2020, the two have continued to take shots at one another.

Now, as Sean O’Malley was on The MMA Hour, Marlon Vera FaceTimed into the show to call the bantamweight champ a p****y.

Although the two were talking trash to one another, Sean O’Malley does have respect for ‘Chito’ as he knows how dangerous Marlon Vera can be. However, ‘Suga’ does believe he can KO Vera despite ‘Chito’ being known as durable.

“I talk s*** [but] I know how good he is,” Sean O’Malley said on The MMA Hour about Marlon Vera. “I’m not going to go out there, I’m not going to have a lazy training camp. I’m not going to act like this is an easy fight. Every fight in the UFC, even the guys that aren’t in the top 15, they could be tough fights. So I’m definitely not underestimating him. I’m going to talk my s*** and I’m going to say how I feel. He’s too slow, I’m going to beat his ass. But I’m going to take him as serious as I’ve taken every guy.”

“‘Chito’ is very tough. He will be hard to knock out,” O’Malley added about Marlon Vera. “I know that. I don’t think he’s going to go out there, [fall after] a couple shots. But Aljo is hard to knock out too. I found his chin. So I know what I’m capable of. I’m very excited, very excited about that fight.”

Sean O’Malley and Marlon Vera are set to headline UFC 299 in March.