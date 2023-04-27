Jack Hermansson forced out of slated main event fight with Brendan Allen

Jack Hermansson will no longer be headlining the June 3 UFC fight card.

According to MMA Mania’s Alex Behunin, Hermansson has suffered an injury and was forced to pull out of his main event scrap against Brendan Allen. At this time, it’s uncertain if the fight will be rebooked or if the UFC will be searching for a new opponent to face Allen on about five weeks’ notice.

Jack Hermansson (23-8) is coming off a TKO loss to Roman Dolidze back in December at UFC Orlando. The Swede has alternated between wins and losses for his last seven fights as he has gone 3-4. During that time, he has picked up wins over Chris Curtis, Edmen Shahbazyan, and Kelvin Gastelum while losing to Sean Strickland, Marvin Vettori, and Jared Cannonier.

Hermansson is currently ranked 10th at middleweight and has been in the UFC since 2016 going 10-6. In his UFC tenure, he has notable wins over Jacare Souza, Gerald Meerschaert, and David Branch while having headlined three events.

Brendan Allen (21-5) is riding a four-fight win streak and coming off an upset submission win over Andre Muniz back in February. The two were promoted to the main event on the day of but was still just a three-round scrap. Also on the win streak, Allen has wins over Krzysztof Jotko, Jacob Malkoun, and Sam Alvey.

Allen is currently ranked 13th at middleweight and is 9-2 in the UFC with his lone two losses coming by TKO to Strickland and Curis. He does hold notable wins over Kevin Holland, Tom Breese, and Punahele Soriano among others.

With Hermansson vs. Allen off, the June 3 event is as follows:

Brendan Allen vs. TBD

Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Miesha Tate

Kai Kara-France vs. Amir Albazi

Alex Caceres vs. Daniel Pineda

Tim Elliott vs. Allan Nascimento

Jinh Yu Frey vs. Elise Reed

Luan Lacerda vs. Da’Mon Blackshear

Jim Miller vs. L’udovit Klein

John Castenada vs. Mateus Mendonca

Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos vs. Abubakar Nurmagomedov

Who would you like to see Brendan Allen fight now with Jack Hermansson out of the fight?