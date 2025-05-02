UFC veteran warns fans to avoid underestimating Jack Della Maddalena ahead of UFC 315 title fight

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - May 2, 2025

One UFC veteran doesn’t think Jack Della Maddalena should be counted out against Belal Muhammad.

Jack Della Maddalena, Islam Makhachev, UFC, MMA, UFC 315, Alexander Volkanovski

Maddalena will be challenging Muhammad for the UFC Welterweight Championship on May 10. The title fight will headline UFC 315 in Montreal. Muhammad is the favorite to retain his gold, but are people sleeping on Maddalena?

That’s what a one-time UFC title challenger believes could be happening, and he feels that is a mistake.

Don’t Underestimate JDM, Says Gilbert Burns

During an appearance on MMA Junkie Radio, Gilbert Burns discussed the upcoming welterweight title fight between Belal Muhammad and Jack Della Maddalena. “Durinho” thinks the fight is much closer than the general consensus would lead you to believe.

“People are kind of counting JDM out, but JDM is a problem. … I think Belal is going to struggle a lot in the striking. JDM is not going anywhere. That guy is going to stay there. I was taking Belal as a favorite, but I’m kind of changing. That fight is super, super close. Belal has the speed advantage for sure in the cardio, but JDM is a monster, too. He hits very hard. He’s not going to get finished. He’s not going to get knocked out. His cardio is looking very good. I’m kind of maybe changing. I think it’s going to be a very close fight.”

Maddalena was given a title opportunity after Shavkat Rakhmonov had to be sidelined due to an injury. Many fans and experts feel that Maddalena’s best shot against Muhammad is to keep the fight standing. Muhammad has made great strides with his wrestling over the years, but he insists he will also showcase his striking at UFC 315.

This will be Maddalena’s first crack at UFC gold. He’s riding a 17-fight winning streak and the only losses in his pro MMA career occurred in his first two bouts back in 2016. Muhammad has gone 10-0, 1 NC in his last 11 outings.

