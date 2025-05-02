UFC Des Moines weigh-in results: Bo Nickal, de Ridder, ‘Figgy,’ and Cory Sandhagen make weight

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - May 2, 2025

The UFC Des Moines weigh-ins are in the books, and fans will be pleased to know that there is no pre-fight drama.

Bo Nickal weigh-in

Headliners Cory Sandhagen and Deiveson Figueiredo tipped the scales on Friday morning and hit their target weights. Sandhagen clocked in at 135.5 pounds, while Figueiredo hit the 135-pound mark.

Co-headliners Reinier de Ridder and Bo Nickal also had success on the scale ahead of their middleweight showdown. Both men weighed in at 185.5 pounds.

Santiago Ponzinibbio may have been the last fighter to weigh in, but he ended up hitting his target of 170 pounds. His opponent, Daniel Rodriguez, also made weight. Rodriguez tipped the scales at 170.5 pounds.

RELATED: DEIVESON FIGUEIREDO SHOOTS DOWN WEIGHT CONCERNS, EXPECTS TO EARN A TITLE SHOT WITH A WIN AT UFC DES MOINES

UFC Des Moines weigh-in results

Another notable name on the UFC Des Moines main card is Jeremy Stephens. He will be fighting in the lightweight division to take on Mason Jones. Stephens clocked in at 155 pounds, which doesn’t come as a surprise given he had competed as a featherweight. Jones’ weight on Friday morning was 155.5 pounds.

Here’s a look at the rest of the UFC Des Moines weigh-in results:

Main Card (ESPN2/ESPN+, 10 p.m. ET)

  • Cory Sandhagen (135.5) vs. Deiveson Figueiredo (135)
  • Reinier de Ridder (185.5) vs. Bo Nickal (185.5)
  • Santiago Ponzinibbio (170) vs. Daniel Rodriguez (170.5)
  • Montel Jackson (136) vs. Daniel Marcos (135.5)
  • Cameron Smotherman (135.5) vs. Serhiy Sidey (135.5)
  • Jeremy Stephens (155) vs. Mason Jones (155.5)

Prelims (ESPN2/ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)

  • Yana Santos (136) vs. Miesha Tate (135.5)
  • Ryan Loder (185.5) vs. Azamat Bekoev (185.5)
  • Marina Rodriguez (115.5) vs. Gillian Robertson (115.5)
  • Gaston Bolanos (135.5) vs. Quang Le (135.5)
  • Thomas Petersen (250) vs. Don’Tale Mayes (259)
  • Juliana Miller (126) vs. Ivana Petrovic (125.5)

Make sure to keep it locked on the BJPenn.com homepage on Saturday. We’ll be providing live coverage of UFC Des Moines. Join us for live results, as well as video highlights throughout the event.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Bo Nickal Cory Sandhagen Deiveson Figueiredo Reinier de Ridder UFC

Related

Robbie Lawler

Robbie Lawler provides retirement update after testing pool speculation

Harry Kettle - May 2, 2025
Dominick Cruz
Dominick Cruz

Cory Sandhagen reveals that a fight against Dominick Cruz almost happened

Harry Kettle - May 2, 2025

UFC bantamweight Cory Sandhagen has revealed that a fight between him and Dominick Cruz almost came to fruition.

Charles Oliveira, Ilia Topuria
Ilia Topuria

Charles Oliveira's coach prefers Ilia Topuria fight ahead of Islam Makhachev

Harry Kettle - May 2, 2025

UFC star Charles Oliveira’s coach Diego Lima has admitted that he prefers the Ilia Topuria fight ahead of an Islam Makhachev rematch.

Deiveson Figueiredo
UFC

Deiveson Figueiredo shoots down weight concerns, expects to earn a title shot with a win at UFC Des Moines

Cole Shelton - May 1, 2025

Deiveson Figueiredo isn’t worried about his weight ahead of his UFC Des Moines main event against Cory Sandhagen.

Jeremy Stephens
UFC

Jeremy Stephens vows to put Mason Jones in a "morgue" at UFC Des Moines

Cole Shelton - May 1, 2025

Jeremy Stephens has plenty of confidence going into his UFC Des Moines fight against Mason Jones.

Tom Aspinall, Jon Jones, UFC, MMA

Tom Aspinall breaks UFC record while waiting for Jon Jones fight

BJ Penn Staff - May 1, 2025
Belal Muhammad Jack Della Maddalena Staredown, UFC, MMA, UFC 315
Jack Della Maddalena

Belal Muhammad makes bold prediction for UFC 315 welterweight title fight

BJ Penn Staff - May 1, 2025

Belal Muhammad will make the first defense of his welterweight title in the main event of UFC 315. It’s safe to say he’s feeling confident.

Keanu Reeves, John Wick, UFC, MMA, Firas Zahabi
UFC

Legendary UFC coach accuses Keanu Reeves of stealing his technique in Jon Wick

BJ Penn Staff - May 1, 2025

Keanu Reeves is in hot water with one of the most accomplished MMA coaches in UFC history.

Dan Hooker
UFC

UFC fighter Dan Hooker suffers injury setback: 'I need a second surgery on my hand'

Fernando Quiles Jr. - May 1, 2025

Dan Hooker is enduring a setback in his recovery from an injury.

Joaquin Buckley
UFC

Joaquin Buckley determined to become UFC's biggest star after Atlanta fight with Kamaru Usman

Fernando Quiles Jr. - May 1, 2025

Joaquin Buckley has major aspirations for his UFC career, and it goes beyond winning a title.