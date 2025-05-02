UFC Des Moines weigh-in results: Bo Nickal, de Ridder, ‘Figgy,’ and Cory Sandhagen make weight

The UFC Des Moines weigh-ins are in the books, and fans will be pleased to know that there is no pre-fight drama.

Headliners Cory Sandhagen and Deiveson Figueiredo tipped the scales on Friday morning and hit their target weights. Sandhagen clocked in at 135.5 pounds, while Figueiredo hit the 135-pound mark.

Co-headliners Reinier de Ridder and Bo Nickal also had success on the scale ahead of their middleweight showdown. Both men weighed in at 185.5 pounds.

Santiago Ponzinibbio may have been the last fighter to weigh in, but he ended up hitting his target of 170 pounds. His opponent, Daniel Rodriguez, also made weight. Rodriguez tipped the scales at 170.5 pounds.

