UFC Des Moines weigh-in results: Bo Nickal, de Ridder, ‘Figgy,’ and Cory Sandhagen make weight
The UFC Des Moines weigh-ins are in the books, and fans will be pleased to know that there is no pre-fight drama.
Headliners Cory Sandhagen and Deiveson Figueiredo tipped the scales on Friday morning and hit their target weights. Sandhagen clocked in at 135.5 pounds, while Figueiredo hit the 135-pound mark.
Co-headliners Reinier de Ridder and Bo Nickal also had success on the scale ahead of their middleweight showdown. Both men weighed in at 185.5 pounds.
Santiago Ponzinibbio may have been the last fighter to weigh in, but he ended up hitting his target of 170 pounds. His opponent, Daniel Rodriguez, also made weight. Rodriguez tipped the scales at 170.5 pounds.
UFC Des Moines weigh-in results
Another notable name on the UFC Des Moines main card is Jeremy Stephens. He will be fighting in the lightweight division to take on Mason Jones. Stephens clocked in at 155 pounds, which doesn’t come as a surprise given he had competed as a featherweight. Jones’ weight on Friday morning was 155.5 pounds.
Here’s a look at the rest of the UFC Des Moines weigh-in results:
Main Card (ESPN2/ESPN+, 10 p.m. ET)
- Cory Sandhagen (135.5) vs. Deiveson Figueiredo (135)
- Reinier de Ridder (185.5) vs. Bo Nickal (185.5)
- Santiago Ponzinibbio (170) vs. Daniel Rodriguez (170.5)
- Montel Jackson (136) vs. Daniel Marcos (135.5)
- Cameron Smotherman (135.5) vs. Serhiy Sidey (135.5)
- Jeremy Stephens (155) vs. Mason Jones (155.5)
Prelims (ESPN2/ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)
- Yana Santos (136) vs. Miesha Tate (135.5)
- Ryan Loder (185.5) vs. Azamat Bekoev (185.5)
- Marina Rodriguez (115.5) vs. Gillian Robertson (115.5)
- Gaston Bolanos (135.5) vs. Quang Le (135.5)
- Thomas Petersen (250) vs. Don’Tale Mayes (259)
- Juliana Miller (126) vs. Ivana Petrovic (125.5)
Make sure to keep it locked on the BJPenn.com homepage on Saturday. We’ll be providing live coverage of UFC Des Moines. Join us for live results, as well as video highlights throughout the event.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Bo Nickal Cory Sandhagen Deiveson Figueiredo Reinier de Ridder UFC