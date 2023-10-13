UFC Vegas 81: ‘Yusuff vs. Barboza’ Weigh-in Results – 1 Fighter Misses Weight

By Susan Cox - October 13, 2023

UFC Vegas 81: ‘Yusuff vs. Barboza’ takes place tomorrow, Saturday, October 14th at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Main Card can be viewed on ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET, with the Prelims starting on ESPN+ at 4 p.m. ET.

Sodiq Yusuff, Edson Barboza UFC Vegas 81

Featherweights Sodiq Yusuff (13-2 MMA) and Edson Barboza (23-11 MMA) are headlining the event.

Barboza, 37, is looking to make it two in a row after his latest KO victory over Billy Quarantillo (18-5 MMA) in April of this year (see that here).

Yusuff, 30, has been victorious in his last two outings in the Octagon, defeating Don Shainis (13-5 MMA) by submission in October of 2022 and Alex Caceres (21-14 MMA) by unanimous decision in March of last year.

The co-main event will see former title challenger Jennifer Maia (21-9 MMA) take on Viviane Araujo (11-5 MMA) in a flyweight bout.

Maia, 35, has won her last 2 fights in the Octagon, defeating Maryna Moroz (11-5 MMA) and Casey O’Neill (9-1 MMA) and will be looking for a victory this Saturday.

Araujo, 36, is looking to get back in the win column after back-to-back losses to Amanda Ribas (11-4 MMA) and Alexa Grasso (16-3 MMA).

Weigh-ins for UFC Vegas 81 took place today, Friday, October 13th in Las Vegas.

The Official Vegas 81 Weigh-In Results can be found below:

Main card

  • Sodiq Yusuff (145.5) vs. Edson Barboza (146)
  • Jennifer Maia (125) vs. Viviane Araujo (126)
  • Jonathan Martinez (136) vs. Adrian Yanez (135.5)
  • Michel Pereira (186) vs. Andre Petroski (186)
  • Edgar Chairez (129.5) vs. Daniel Lacerda (130)
  • Christian Rodriguez (140)* vs. Cameron Saaiman (135.5).        * Rodriguez missed weight

Preliminary card

  • Darren Elkins (146) vs. TJ Brown (146)
  • Tainara Lisboa (133.5) vs. Ravena Oliveira (133)
  • Terrance McKinney (155.5) vs. Brendon Marotte (155.5)
  • Irina Alekseeva (135) vs. Melissa Dixon (135.5)
  • Chris Gutierrez (136) vs. Heili Alateng (136)
  • Ashley Yoder (115.5) vs. Emily Ducote (115.5)

Will you be watching UFC Vegas 81 this weekend? Who are you predicting for the wins?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

