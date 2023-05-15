search

Tim Elliott accuses ex-wife of cheating on him “with friend/teammate” Kevin Croom during entire marriage

By Susan Cox - May 15, 2023

Tim Elliott is accusing his ex-wife of cheating on him ‘with friend/teammate’ Kevin Croom during their entire marriage.

Tim Elliott

It was back in 2020 when UFC fighters Tim Elliott and Gina Mazany were married. Tim Elliott has taken to social media alleging the Kevin Croom became intimately involved in their relationship, including sleeping with his wife, Gina, on their wedding night.

Elliott alleges the Mazany did in fact cheat on him on their wedding night, claiming that after he left to put his daughter to sleep, his new bride failed to return to their abode due to ‘friends in from out of state’.

Croom is both a teammate and friend of Elliott, however apparently the former UFC title challenger is now claiming Croom was having an intimate relationship with Mazany throughout their marriage.

Apparently, Elliott is revealing that he found out about the affair after reading texts sent from Mazany to a friend, and when confronted, Mazany confessed to the relationship with Croom.

Taking to social media, Elliott posted a picture of Mazany reading wedding vows to his daughter (with Croom holding the microphone for her), with the following tweet:

“You want to see something gross? This is my ‘wife’ reading vows to my daughter on our ‘wedding’ night.”

Elliott’s daughter, Sterling, was from a previous marriage.

“The guy holding the microphone was my ‘friend/teammate’ my wife cheated on me with this guy the same night! and they have had a relationship our entire ‘marriage.’ “

Elliott and Mazany are no longer married.

‘Danger’ Mazany and ‘Crash’ Croom are now together according to Elliott. However, there has been no comment from the two following Elliott’s revelations.

Croom, in very controversial fashion, did proceed to like a Twitter post on the subject and was quickly scolded by fight fans for his actions (see below courtesy of Ben The Bane Davis):

Elliott (18-12 MMA) hasn’t fought in the UFC since March of 2022 at UFC 272, when he defeated Tagir Ulanbekov (14-2 MMA) by unanimous decision.

The 36-year-old flyweight is currently preparing for his fight with Victor Altamirano (12-2 MMA) at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, June 3rd.

Mazany (8-6 MMA) and Croom (22-15 MMA) were both released by the UFC in April of last year.

Obviously, the marriage between Mazany and Elliott became too crowded with Croom in the mix. While Elliott lost a wife, he also lost a teammate and friend.

What do you think of Elliott going public with his ex-wife’s and former friends ‘dirty laundry’?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Tim Elliott UFC

