search

Kron Gracie issues statement on his loss to Charles Jourdain at UFC 288

By Susan Cox - May 15, 2023

Kron Gracie has issued a statement on his loss to Charles Jourdain at UFC 288.

Kron Gracie

UFC 288 took place on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

Kron Gracie (5-2 MMA) met and was defeated by Charles Jourdain (14-6 MMA) in a featherweight bout (see the highlights here).

Fans and fighters alike took to social media indicating how underwhelming Gracie’s performance was and citing their disappointment in the long-awaited return of the jiu-jitsu champion.

The 34-year-old Gracie had not stepped foot in the Octagon in over 3 years. Gracie’s last fight was back in October of 2019 where he was defeated by Cub Swanson (28-13 MMA) by unanimous decision.

Kron Gracie, UFC 288

Taking to Instagram, Gracie addressed the criticism, writing about his most recent loss to Jourdain, saying:

“In a lifetime of fighting, it’s always been a fight to the death. Understand the situation and willing to limit myself, even that being said I threw no punches because of bad advice and tried to please the jiujitsu community two day before my fight.”

Continuing Gracie said:

“First fight in my life I didn’t throw a punch. Going back to my old ways.”

The Brazilian jiu-jitsu blackbelt Kron Gracie is admitting to following ‘bad advice’ prior to the match-up with Jourdain, and that advice resulted in his defeat.

Gracie while acknowledging his was trying to ‘please’ the jiu-jitsu community, acknowledged he will not be taking that approach going forward.

Did you watch Gracie vs Jourdain at UFC 288? Who would you like to see the Brazilian fight next?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Kron Gracie UFC

Related

Jiri Prochazka

Jiri Prochazka still uncertain when he will be fully healthy to face Jamahal Hill for the light heavyweight title: "August is still early for me"

Cole Shelton - May 15, 2023
Cory Sandhagen
UFC

Report | UFC is working on a fight between bantamweight contenders Cory Sandhagen and Umar Nurmagomedov

Cole Shelton - May 15, 2023

The UFC is targeting a pivotal fight at bantamweight. According to Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, the UFC is looking to put together a bout between Cory Sandhagen and Umar Nurmagomedov. It’s uncertain when […]

Israel Adesanya
UFC

Israel Adesanya responds after his ex-girlfriend takes him to court for half of his earnings

Susan Cox - May 15, 2023

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya is responding after his ex-girlfriend took him to court for half of his earnings. Apparently, Charlotte Powdrell, Adesanya’s ex is taking the middleweight champion to court, in an attempt to […]

Tim Elliott
UFC

Tim Elliott accuses ex-wife of cheating on him “with friend/teammate” Kevin Croom during entire marriage

Susan Cox - May 15, 2023

Tim Elliott is accusing his ex-wife of cheating on him ‘with friend/teammate’ Kevin Croom during their entire marriage. It was back in 2020 when UFC fighters Tim Elliott and Gina Mazany were married. Tim Elliott […]

Colby Covington
Colby Covington

Colby Covington slams "UFC washouts" for competing under BKFC: "They couldn’t make it in the UFC"

Lewis Simpson - May 15, 2023

The sport of mixed martial arts has grown rapidly over the last decade, and bare-knuckle boxing is quickly following the same footprint. However, the next welterweight title challenger, Colby Covington, isn’t a fan of the […]

Ian Garry

Ian Garry names the “perfect opponent” he wants to “go out there and smoke” next

Susan Cox - May 15, 2023
Khamzat Chimaev

Former UFC champion Kamaru Usman responds to callout from Khamzat Chimaev: “LFG!”

Harry Kettle - May 15, 2023

Kamaru Usman has issued his response to a recent callout from Khamzat Chimaev as talk of a fight between them grows. Following his two defeats to Leon Edwards, many have wondered what’s next for Kamaru […]

Michael Bisping
Michael Bisping

Michael Bisping sounds off on “hater” for suggesting Anthony Smith “was smashed” by Johnny Walker at UFC on ABC 4

Harry Kettle - May 15, 2023

MMA analyst Michael Bisping has hit out at a “hater” for implying that Anthony Smith got smashed in his defeat to Johnny Walker. Last weekend, Anthony Smith fell to a heavy defeat at the hands […]

Matt Brown

Conor McGregor vows to surpass Matt Brown’s KO record, ‘The Immortal’ responds

Harry Kettle - May 15, 2023

Conor McGregor has vowed to break Matt Brown’s UFC knockout record – and the 42-year-old veteran has responded. Later this year, Conor McGregor is expected to make his long-awaited return to the Octagon. After two […]

Johnny Walker
UFC

Johnny Walker on UFC on ABC 4 win over Anthony Smith: "I know I can do better"

Fernando Quiles - May 14, 2023

Johnny Walker is happy to pick up his third win in a row, but he feels he can make improvements. Walker collided with Anthony Smith in the co-main event of UFC on ABC 4. The […]