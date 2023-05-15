Kron Gracie issues statement on his loss to Charles Jourdain at UFC 288

Kron Gracie has issued a statement on his loss to Charles Jourdain at UFC 288.

UFC 288 took place on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

Kron Gracie (5-2 MMA) met and was defeated by Charles Jourdain (14-6 MMA) in a featherweight bout (see the highlights here).

Fans and fighters alike took to social media indicating how underwhelming Gracie’s performance was and citing their disappointment in the long-awaited return of the jiu-jitsu champion.

The 34-year-old Gracie had not stepped foot in the Octagon in over 3 years. Gracie’s last fight was back in October of 2019 where he was defeated by Cub Swanson (28-13 MMA) by unanimous decision.

Taking to Instagram, Gracie addressed the criticism, writing about his most recent loss to Jourdain, saying:

“In a lifetime of fighting, it’s always been a fight to the death. Understand the situation and willing to limit myself, even that being said I threw no punches because of bad advice and tried to please the jiujitsu community two day before my fight.”

Continuing Gracie said:

“First fight in my life I didn’t throw a punch. Going back to my old ways.”

The Brazilian jiu-jitsu blackbelt Kron Gracie is admitting to following ‘bad advice’ prior to the match-up with Jourdain, and that advice resulted in his defeat.

Gracie while acknowledging his was trying to ‘please’ the jiu-jitsu community, acknowledged he will not be taking that approach going forward.

Did you watch Gracie vs Jourdain at UFC 288? Who would you like to see the Brazilian fight next?

