Israel Adesanya gives his thoughts on Alex Pereira vs Magomed Ankalaev result

UFC star Israel Adesanya has given his thoughts on what went down between Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313.

Last Saturday night, Alex Pereira failed to successfully defend his UFC light heavyweight championship for the fourth time. Instead, he was beaten by challenger Magomed Ankalaev in what proved to be a pretty competitive fight in Las Vegas. Alas, when it was all said and done, ‘Poatan’ was left without the belt that he’d worked so hard to keep.

RELATED: Jamahal Hill reacts to criticism over his Alex Pereira vs Magomed Ankalaev scorecard

Many fighters, fans and pundits were split when it comes to how they scored the contest. The majority seem to have felt like Ankalaev did enough to win the strap, whereas others backed Pereira’s work in the fight.

Israel Adesanya, a former rival of Pereira, gave his thoughts during a watchalong on his YouTube channel.