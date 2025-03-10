Israel Adesanya gives his thoughts on Alex Pereira vs Magomed Ankalaev result
UFC star Israel Adesanya has given his thoughts on what went down between Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313.
Last Saturday night, Alex Pereira failed to successfully defend his UFC light heavyweight championship for the fourth time. Instead, he was beaten by challenger Magomed Ankalaev in what proved to be a pretty competitive fight in Las Vegas. Alas, when it was all said and done, ‘Poatan’ was left without the belt that he’d worked so hard to keep.
RELATED: Jamahal Hill reacts to criticism over his Alex Pereira vs Magomed Ankalaev scorecard
Many fighters, fans and pundits were split when it comes to how they scored the contest. The majority seem to have felt like Ankalaev did enough to win the strap, whereas others backed Pereira’s work in the fight.
Israel Adesanya, a former rival of Pereira, gave his thoughts during a watchalong on his YouTube channel.
Adesanya reflects on Pereira/Ankalaev
Adesanya seemed to take issue with Ankalaev being given a 49-46 scoreline. He implied that he scored it 1-1 after two rounds, with Pereira taking the lead in the third before also scoring another round in the fifth.
“I had Alex winning but I’m not sure,” Adesanya told the camera. “I’d have to watch it again and score the fight properly. The round two might have played a factor just because he dropped him but then holding against the fence I don’t really remember him getting any takedowns.
“It was a competitive fight back-and-forth,” Adesanya told the camera. “They’re both going to level up and I’m sure he’s going to get a rematch. Spin the block.”
Quotes via Bloody Elbow
What do you make of Israel Adesanya’s remarks about the fight? Do you believe we will see Magomed Ankalaev vs Alex Pereira 2 before the end of the year? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Alex Pereira Israel Adesanya Magomed Ankalaev UFC