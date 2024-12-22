Israel Adesanya explains why he wants to fight Khamzat Chimaev: ‘I was surprised’

By Fernando Quiles - December 22, 2024

Israel Adesanya has offered an explanation for why he wants to eventually share the Octagon with Khamzat Chimaev.

Israel Adesanya Khamzat Chimaev

Adesanya and Chimaev have yet to cross paths. “The Last Stylebender” is coming off a failed bid to become a three-time UFC middleweight champion after being submitted by the current titleholder Dricus du Plessis. As for “Borz,” he’s fresh off the biggest victory of his pro MMA career, forcing Robert Whittaker to tap out in the opening frame of their bout back in October.

While both men are at different points in their career, could there still be a scenario where the two trade leather? Adesanya is hoping so.

RELATED: ISRAEL ADESANYA OPENS UP ON FUTURE UFC RETIREMENT: “I DON’T WANT TO BE FIGHTING AT 40”

Israel Adesanya Reveals What Made Him Want to Fight Khamzat Chimaev

In a new video posted on his YouTube channel, Israel Adesanya was asked if he was surprised Dricus du Plessis vs. Sean Strickland 2 was booked over DDP vs. Khamzat Chimaev. “The Last Stylebender” answered the question and followed up explaining why he’d like to fight the undefeated Chimaev.

“Khamzat? Nah, I knew they were gonna go with this fight because I knew it was coming, they already organized it,” Adesanya said. “So, I wasn’t like, ‘Oh, what?’ But, I was surprised the way Khamzat ran through Rob. That was crazy, that was like, ‘Wow.’ That made me want to fight him. I was like, ‘Okay, sh*t. This guy’s actually really, really good.”

A rumor has been floating around on Chimaev potentially challenging Alex Pereira for the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship. This has not been confirmed by UFC officials, so time will tell what the actual plan is for “Borz.”

As for Adesanya, he’ll be facing Nassourdine Imavov in the main event of a UFC Fight Night card in Saudi Arabia on February 1st.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the original source and leave a H/T to BJPenn.com with a link back for the transcription.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Israel Adesanya Khamzat Chimaev UFC

