Israel Adesanya avoids conviction for drunk driving charge, but receives fine among other penalties

By Cole Shelton - January 10, 2024

Israel Adesanya avoided conviction for his drunk driving charge in New Zealand.

Israel Adesanya

Adesanya was charged on August 19 for drunk driving as he was operating a car with 87 milligrams of alcohol per 100 milliliters of blood, which is over the legal limit of 50 milligrams. The maximum penalty for the drunk driving charge is a term of imprisonment of three months or a fine of $4500. The incident happened just weeks before his title defense against Sean Strickland which he lost by decision.

After being charged for drunk driving, Adesanya released a statement apologizing for his actions.

“I want to apologize to the community, my family and my team for the decision I made to get behind the wheel after drinking at dinner,” Adesanya said back in September. “I am disappointed with my decision to drive. It was wrong. I know that people might follow me, and I want them to know I do not think this behavior is acceptable.”

On Tuesday in New Zealand, Israel Adesanya returned to the courtroom and according to the New Zealand Herald, Adesanya was granted a discharge without conviction. Instead of a conviction, the judge ordered Adesanya to pay $1500 to a charity, refrain from driving for six months, and enroll in a stop-drink driving program when his travel schedule suits by the end of the year.

“I’m sure you have learned from this,” Judge Winter told Adesanya as he sat in the courtroom dock. “You would not want to be placed in this position again, as you realize.”

After the decision was read, Israel Adesanya was grateful and thanked the judge for not convicting him on the charge.

“Your Honor,” he said with his hand over his heart. “Thank you.”

Israel Adesanya is coming off a decision loss to Sean Strickland back in September to lose his middleweight title. Since then, he claimed he would be taking a long hiatus from MMA. However, during the court hearing, Adesanya’s lawyer Karl Trotter revealed ‘The Last Stylebender’ is expected to be in Toronto on Jan. 2o to watch the middleweight title fight between Strickland and Du Plessis.

Trotter says Adesanya will be in Toronto for promotional purposes from the UFC, which could put ‘The Last Stylebender’ in line to fight the winner.

Israel Adesanya is currently 24-3 as a pro and coming off the loss to Strickland. Before that, he scored a KO win over Alex Pereira to reclaim the belt in the rematch between the two.

Previous Post

Topics:

Israel Adesanya UFC

Related

Rose Namajunas

Former strawweight champion Rose Namajunas added to UFC Vegas 88 in March

Josh Evanoff - January 10, 2024
Jim Miller, Anthony Smith, Brock Lesnar
Brock Lesnar

Anthony Smith explains why Brock Lesnar vs. Jim Miller is a 50/50 fight

Josh Evanoff - January 10, 2024

UFC light-heavyweight contender Anthony Smith doesn’t sound so hot on a Brock Lesnar return.

Paulo Costa
Robert Whittaker

Paulo Costa reveals he still hasn't signed a contract to fight Robert Whittaker at UFC 298, claims the bout is still on

Cole Shelton - January 10, 2024

Paulo Costa is still waiting to sign his contract for his UFC 298 fight against Robert Whittaker.

Alex Pereira, UFC 295, Bonus, UFC
Michael Bisping

Michael Bisping confident Alex Pereira will be defending his light heavyweight title at UFC 300: “You know who it’s gonna be”

Susan Cox - January 10, 2024

Michael Bisping is confident Alex Pereira will be defending his light heavyweight title at UFC 300.

Dana White, Bull, Twisted Steel, Donald Cerrone
Donald Cowboy Cerrone

Dana White books Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone in $100k challenge against his bull Twisted Steel

Susan Cox - January 10, 2024

Dana White has booked UFC legend Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone in a $100K challenge against his bull ‘Twisted Steel’.

Jon Jones, Ariel Helwani, UFC

Ariel Helwani goes to bat for Tom Aspinall after recent criticism from UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones

Susan Cox - January 10, 2024
Daniel Cormier, Nate Diaz, Jake Paul, UFC, Boxing
Jorge Masvidal

Daniel Cormier explains why he’s not interested in seeing Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal 2: “I don’t anticipate it going well for my boy”

Susan Cox - January 10, 2024

Daniel Cormier is explaining why he’s not interested in seeing Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal 2.

Snoop Dogg and Conor McGregor
UFC

Conor McGregor once again takes aim at the Nurmagomedov family: “That's 4 now out of your family caught on steroids”

Harry Kettle - January 10, 2024

UFC star Conor McGregor has taken another shot at the Nurmagomedov family in a recent social media exchange.

Aljamain Sterling
UFC

Aljamain Sterling shuts down talk of having future UFC fights at bantamweight: “There’s no more 135”

Harry Kettle - January 10, 2024

Former UFC champion Aljamain Sterling has confirmed that he will never return to the bantamweight division.

Dana White
UFC

Fight fans express outrage over “horrific” ticket prices for UFC 299 in Miami: “This is criminal”

Harry Kettle - January 10, 2024

Fight fans have made their feelings known after seeing the ticket prices for the upcoming UFC 299 event in Miami.