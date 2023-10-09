Official main card lineup released for UFC 294: ‘Islam Makhachev vs. Charles Oliveira 2’

The official main card lineup has been released for UFC 294 later this month, with the main event being Islam Makhachev vs Charles Oliveira 2.

Later this month, the Ultimate Fighting Championship will be making its return to Abu Dhabi. For the second straight year, the man event will see Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev clash for the UFC lightweight title. This time around, though, it will be Makhachev who is defending after he was able to beat ‘Do Bronx’ for the strap twelve months ago. Since then, both men have won one contest – against Alexander Volkanovski and Beneil Dariush respectively.

Of course, there’s a whole lot more in addition to that fight for fans to get excited about, especially on the main card. This past weekend, the UFC revealed the official line-up for the main card as it stands.