Official main card lineup released for UFC 294: ‘Islam Makhachev vs. Charles Oliveira 2’
The official main card lineup has been released for UFC 294 later this month, with the main event being Islam Makhachev vs Charles Oliveira 2.
Later this month, the Ultimate Fighting Championship will be making its return to Abu Dhabi. For the second straight year, the man event will see Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev clash for the UFC lightweight title. This time around, though, it will be Makhachev who is defending after he was able to beat ‘Do Bronx’ for the strap twelve months ago. Since then, both men have won one contest – against Alexander Volkanovski and Beneil Dariush respectively.
Of course, there’s a whole lot more in addition to that fight for fans to get excited about, especially on the main card. This past weekend, the UFC revealed the official line-up for the main card as it stands.
UFC 294 Main Card – Saturday, October 21 – Live on ESPN+
Islam Makhachev [c] vs. Charles Oliveira – lightweight championship
Paulo Costa vs. Khamzat Chimaev – middleweight
Magomed Ankalaev vs. Johnny Walker – light heavyweight
Ikram Aliskerov vs. Warlley Alves – middleweight
Said Nurmagomedov vs. Muin Gafurov – bantamweight
It goes without saying that this has the potential to be one of the biggest and best cards of the year. When you take a look at these five fights, we don’t think it’s too hard to understand why the excitement levels are at a real high.
Between this and a set of fantastic prelims, we should be buckling up for an evening to remember in the UAE.
Which fight on the card are you most excited to see? What do you believe is going to happen in the main event between Islam Makhachev and Charles Oliveira? Let us know your thoughts on all this, BJPENN Nation!
