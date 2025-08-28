Islam Makhachev’s manager explains why Khamzat Chimaev superfight won’t happen

Islam Makhachev’s manager has explained why he doesn’t believe Islam will end up fighting Khamzat Chimaev in a proposed superfight.

As we know, Islam Makhachev and Khamzat Chimaev are two of the most impressive fighters in all of mixed martial arts. They have both done some incredible things throughout the course of their careers, and some believe it makes sense for them to square off with one another at some point in the future.

Makhachev has previously responded to these suggestions, and it’s safe to say he isn’t 100% convinced. As for Khamzat, he’s too busy focusing on life as UFC middleweight champion, which could potentially lead him down the path of pursuing a second world title.

In a recent interview, Makhachev’s manager Ali Abdelaziz gave his thoughts on the idea.