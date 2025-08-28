Islam Makhachev’s manager explains why Khamzat Chimaev superfight won’t happen

By Harry Kettle - August 28, 2025

Islam Makhachev’s manager has explained why he doesn’t believe Islam will end up fighting Khamzat Chimaev in a proposed superfight.

Islam Makhachev

As we know, Islam Makhachev and Khamzat Chimaev are two of the most impressive fighters in all of mixed martial arts. They have both done some incredible things throughout the course of their careers, and some believe it makes sense for them to square off with one another at some point in the future.

Makhachev has previously responded to these suggestions, and it’s safe to say he isn’t 100% convinced. As for Khamzat, he’s too busy focusing on life as UFC middleweight champion, which could potentially lead him down the path of pursuing a second world title.

In a recent interview, Makhachev’s manager Ali Abdelaziz gave his thoughts on the idea.

Abdelaziz on Makhachev vs Chimaev

“This fight will never happen,” Makhachev’s manager said of Chimaev vs. Makhachev on Submission Radio.

“First of all, Khamzat is too big,” he started off saying.

“I don’t think he can ever make welterweight,” Abdelaziz said of the middleweight champion.

“And in a way, like these guys, they know each other. I don’t think, they’re from the same region.

“And honestly, these fights make absolutely no sense.

“I think if Khamzat go up and wanna fight a light heavyweight, maybe it makes more sense.

“But in a way, Khamzat has so many contenders to clean out in the division before even thinking about moving to a different weight division,” Abdelaziz added.

Quotes via Bloody Elbow

Would you be at all interested in seeing Islam Makhachev fight Khamzat Chimaev? If the bout did happen, who would you favor to pick up the win and why? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Islam Makhachev Khamzat Chimaev UFC

