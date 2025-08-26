Islam Makhachev gives his thoughts on the decline in American champions in UFC

By Harry Kettle - August 26, 2025

UFC star Islam Makhachev has given his thoughts on the decline of American champions in the promotion in recent years.

Islam Makhachev training

As we know, Islam Makhachev is the former UFC lightweight champion. Now, he’s pursuing a second world title up at welterweight, as he prepares to go head to head with Jack Della Maddalena for the strap.

RELATED: “Couldn’t imagine Maddalena stopping wrestling” of Islam Makhachev, says Former AKA Fighter

Across all of the UFC, there are currently no male American champions – with Kayla Harrison being the only current representative across the entire promotion. Makhachev, of course, is also not currently wearing gold, but he could be sooner rather than later.

Some believe that there’s been a real decline when it comes to mixed martial arts across the United States. Makhachev, meanwhile, had a different theory when asked about the subject.

 

Makhachev discusses lack of American UFC champions

“They just started signing more of our guys – that’s the reason,” Makhachev said in an interview with Ushatayka’s Islam Babadzhanov (h/t Championship Rounds). “… Well, if they keep signing, I’m 100 percent sure there will be more champions from Caucasus, Dagestan, Chechnya.

“No brainer: Our guys live for this, for this sport. In the USA, for example, they don’t worry even if they competed bad. But behind our guys, there is a family, the whole city, the whole Republic. And (they) feel this responsibility, and go out with full responsibility and win.”

“I agree, and that’s why I’m explaining (to) guys to learn English and how to promote their fights,” Makhachev said in the same interview. “That’s an important thing. We have to sell live events and be interesting to the public.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

