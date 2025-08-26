Islam Makhachev gives his thoughts on the decline in American champions in UFC

UFC star Islam Makhachev has given his thoughts on the decline of American champions in the promotion in recent years.

As we know, Islam Makhachev is the former UFC lightweight champion. Now, he’s pursuing a second world title up at welterweight, as he prepares to go head to head with Jack Della Maddalena for the strap.

Across all of the UFC, there are currently no male American champions – with Kayla Harrison being the only current representative across the entire promotion. Makhachev, of course, is also not currently wearing gold, but he could be sooner rather than later.

Some believe that there’s been a real decline when it comes to mixed martial arts across the United States. Makhachev, meanwhile, had a different theory when asked about the subject.