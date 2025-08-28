Asadula Imangazaliev targets main roster contract with ONE: “He belongs at the highest level”

Asadula Imangazaliev seeks the biggest victory of his undefeated career when he faces veteran opposition in his highest-profile opportunity. The Russian knockout artist battles Panpayak Jitmuangnon with a potential $100,000 contract with ONE Championship hanging in the balance.

Imangazaliev faces Panpayak in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 122 on August 29 inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium. The 22-year-old enters with a perfect 9-0 record highlighted by four finishes in five ONE Championship appearances.

Fact is, Imangazaliev demolished every opponent placed before him during his developmental circuit run. His average fight time exceeds three minutes while showcasing explosive power that established him as one of the division’s most dangerous young talents.

The Dagestani striker’s most recent performance exemplified his finishing instincts. His second-round destruction of Denphuthai Superlek Muaythai at ONE Friday Fights 113 demonstrated the knockout ability that positioned him for this breakthrough opportunity.

Panpayak represents the ultimate test for an unproven prospect seeking main roster elevation. The former Lumpinee Stadium and Rajadamnern Stadium World Champion owns 250 career victories accumulated over decades of elite competition.

Imangazaliev’s confidence stems from a flashy arsenal that includes axe kicks, spinning elbows, and flying knees. His dynamic techniques consistently overwhelm opponents before they can establish defensive rhythms.

The Team Mehdi Zatout affiliate believes fans haven’t witnessed his complete skill set during previous performances. Training sessions reveal creative techniques that he hasn’t needed to display against opposition.

“He says that since he first got here, he’s wanted to have these big fights and big moments against top-tier opponents. Now is his time to show everyone how good he is and prove that he belongs at the highest level,” Imangazaliev said via translator.