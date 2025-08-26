Khamzat Chimaev might be unbeatable following UFC 319 sweep, says Sean O’Malley

Sean O’Malley isn’t so sure that anyone can dethrone Khamzat Chimaev at this time.

Chimaev is the newly minted UFC Middleweight Champion. He captured the 185-pound gold thanks to his dominant grappling display against Dricus du Plessis at UFC 319. “Borz” earned scores of 50-44 across the board on his way to become a UFC champion for the first time in his career.

Having seen what Chimaev is capable of, O’Malley is convinced that there is no one in sight who can give him a run for his money. The former UFC Bantamweight Champion explained why during an appearance on “One Night with Steiny” (via MMAFighting).

“I just don’t see anyone beating Khamzat,” O’Malley said. “To be honest, I don’t see anybody lasting as long as DDP did. Like DDP survived, which was impressive in itself. Khamzat is a finisher. He’s a killer.”

O’Malley believes Chimaev’s dominance could lead to a lack of excitement for his future outings other than his star power.

“I just don’t see that many exciting fights in the future … they’ll be big fights because he’s a star,” O’Malley said. “He’s a superstar. He’s exciting. But it’s just like who do you give that guy?”

Many have compared Chimaev to Georges St-Pierre following his one-sided title victory. When “GSP” ruled the roost at featherweight, it was his wrestling and control that kept him at the top of the heap. St-Pierre became more risk-adverse following a shocking upset loss to Matt Serra back in 2007, and it led to his Hall of Fame run.

Chimaev has been tested against the likes of Kamaru Usman and Gilbert Burns, but those fights were the exception and not the rule. Top middleweight contenders Nassourdine Imavov, Caio Borralho, Reinier de Ridder, and Anthony Hernandez all have a chance to make strong cases for the next middleweight title fight.