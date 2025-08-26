Khamzat Chimaev might be unbeatable following UFC 319 sweep, says Sean O’Malley

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 26, 2025

Sean O’Malley isn’t so sure that anyone can dethrone Khamzat Chimaev at this time.

Khamzat Chimaev grounds Dricus du Plessis at UFC 319

Chimaev is the newly minted UFC Middleweight Champion. He captured the 185-pound gold thanks to his dominant grappling display against Dricus du Plessis at UFC 319. “Borz” earned scores of 50-44 across the board on his way to become a UFC champion for the first time in his career.

Having seen what Chimaev is capable of, O’Malley is convinced that there is no one in sight who can give him a run for his money. The former UFC Bantamweight Champion explained why during an appearance on “One Night with Steiny” (via MMAFighting).

“I just don’t see anyone beating Khamzat,” O’Malley said. “To be honest, I don’t see anybody lasting as long as DDP did. Like DDP survived, which was impressive in itself. Khamzat is a finisher. He’s a killer.”

O’Malley believes Chimaev’s dominance could lead to a lack of excitement for his future outings other than his star power.

“I just don’t see that many exciting fights in the future … they’ll be big fights because he’s a star,” O’Malley said. “He’s a superstar. He’s exciting. But it’s just like who do you give that guy?”

Many have compared Chimaev to Georges St-Pierre following his one-sided title victory. When “GSP” ruled the roost at featherweight, it was his wrestling and control that kept him at the top of the heap. St-Pierre became more risk-adverse following a shocking upset loss to Matt Serra back in 2007, and it led to his Hall of Fame run.

Chimaev has been tested against the likes of Kamaru Usman and Gilbert Burns, but those fights were the exception and not the rule. Top middleweight contenders Nassourdine Imavov, Caio Borralho, Reinier de Ridder, and Anthony Hernandez all have a chance to make strong cases for the next middleweight title fight.

Related

Islam Makhachev and Khabib Nurmagomedov

Khabib Nurmagomedov names big welterweight threats for Islam Makhachev

Harry Kettle - August 26, 2025
Syko Stu Raja Jackson
Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson

Former UFC star scolds Raja Jackson amid brutal assault of Syko Stu

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 26, 2025

A former UFC bruiser has weighed in on the horrific incident involving Raja Jackson during an independent wrestling show.

Islam Makhachev training
UFC

Islam Makhachev gives his thoughts on the decline in American champions in UFC

Harry Kettle - August 26, 2025

UFC star Islam Makhachev has given his thoughts on the decline of American champions in the promotion in recent years.

Sean O'Malley and Conor McGregor
Sean O'Malley

Sean O'Malley admits trying to be too much like Conor McGregor in the past

Harry Kettle - August 26, 2025

UFC star Sean O’Malley has admitted that in the past, he’s tried too hard to be like former two-weight world champion Conor McGregor.

Charles Jourdain, Kron Gracie, UFC 288, Results, UFC
UFC

2 exciting bouts announced for UFC Vancouver, including the return of Charles Jourdain

Dylan Bowker - August 25, 2025

Charles Jourdain and Kyle Prepolec are both embarking on their Octagon returns in the Fall, with the Canadian combatants getting a chance to compete on home soil. The two fighters have been announced for the looming UFC Vancouver card, with both positioned to receive a hero’s welcome from the partisan crowd on October 18th.

Jake Matthews, UFC 312, Results, UFC

UFC's Winningest Welterweight Ever Returns at UFC Perth

Dylan Bowker - August 25, 2025
Shavkat Rakhmonov
UFC

Shavkat Rakhmonov vs. Sean Brady "isn't happening", per manager

Dylan Bowker - August 25, 2025

Shavkat Rakhmonov and Sean Brady throwing down in the octagon in a few months was going around the rumor mill recently until a representative of the former came out to clarify some things.

Bryan Battle
UFC

Bryan Battle Booked for Jon Jones-Mike Perry Promotion After UFC Release

Dylan Bowker - August 25, 2025

Bryan Battle did not have to wait even two weeks to find out what his next combat sports assignment would be in the wake of being released from the UFC. After weight misses happening in back to back bookings under the UFC banner, Battle received his walking papers. This came after missing the mark at welterweight and in his most recent attempt, missing the contracted middleweight limit.

Johnny Walker stops Zhang Mingyang at UFC Shanghai
UFC

What's next for Johnny Walker and Zhang Mingyang after UFC Shanghai?

Cole Shelton - August 25, 2025

The UFC was in Shanghai, China, on Saturday for a solid UFC Shanghai Fight Night card. The main event saw light heavyweight contenders throw down as Johnny Walker took on Zhang Mingyang.

Paulo Costa, UFC 317, UFC 318
Paulo Costa

Paulo Costa turns attention to 'unpredictable' Dricus Du Plessis as his next opponent: 'A huge fight'

Cole Shelton - August 25, 2025

Paulo Costa has his eyes set on former middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis as his next opponent.