Khabib Nurmagomedov reacts after Alex Volkanovski accepts short notice rematch with Islam Makhachev at UFC 294

By Susan Cox - October 11, 2023

Khabib Nurmagomedov is reacting after Alex Volkanovski accepted a short notice rematch with Islam Makhachev at UFC 294.

Islam Makhachev

It was to have been Islam Makhachev (24-1 MMA) vs Charles Oliveira (34-9 MMA) in a lightweight title bout on Saturday October 21st at UFC 294, which takes place at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.

Oliveira pulled out of the fight due to injury and was replaced on short-notice by Alex Volkanovski (26-2 MMA).

In a video posted to ‘X‘, Nurmagomedov reacted to Makhachev’s replacement competitor at UFC 294 with the caption:

“About last news #ufc294”

In the video ‘The Eagle’, a long time friend and coach of Makhachev, stated:

“Okay this is the situation right now. Islam is a world champion right now. If somebody can make 155 and as you say this guy is a contender. Who cares, doesn’t matter, doesn’t matter who. If King Kong can make 155, okay, bring this guy here.”

Continuing, Khabib said:

“Doesn’t matter. You’re (Islam) the world champion. It’s supposed to be Charles, okay, he pull out but we already him and we don’t care about this.”

“If they want Alex Volkanovski again, okay. First fight was very good, very competitive fight. But we know and their team know we won. It was a unanimous decision, not even a split-decision. Volk was looking good at that fight but he lose. And he know and his own team knows he lose. All the world knows he lose.”

Alex Volkanovski

Concluding, the longest reigning UFC lightweight champion said:

“Okay they want to bring him, okay we’re here. Islam is ready to go. We have 5 more hard days of training. We’re ready for Abu Dhabi. Let’s go.”

Makhachev did indeed defeat Charles Oliveira by submission at UFC 280 in October of last year.

Islam Makhachev also fought Alex Volkanovski in Febuary of this year at UFC 284, defeating him by unanimous decision.

UFC 294 will now see Makhachev vs. Volkanovski II in the main event.

Who are you betting on for the win?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

