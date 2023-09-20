Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz go back and forth in heated exchange: “I should’ve never gave you a rematch”

Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz are going back and forth in a heated exchange on social media.

The Irishman has not fought in the Octagon in over two years, but he’s been very active on social media during that same timeframe.

With all the controversy surrounding the 10-8 scorecard this past weekend at Noche UFC, ‘Notorious’ is reminiscing about his own fight(s) with Nate Diaz.

Conor McGregor addressed Nate Diaz on ‘X’ saying:

Was round 1 where I dropped Nate once, and round 2 where I dropped Nate twice, scored 10-8s? They shoulda been, it was a cake walk on points. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 20, 2023

McGregor and Diaz initially fought back in March of 2016 at UFC 196, where it was Diaz claiming victory by submission at 4:12 of round 2.

The two fighters were to meet again in August of that same year at UFC 202. The result was a majority decision victory for the Irishman.

Diaz, took to ‘X‘ with the following comment directed at McGregor:

When I killed you off I should’ve never gave you a rematch I never get a rematch especially when I don’t really lose like n our 2nd fight or my last fight I just let u pussy run off into sunset like you won ..

Live with it ur both pussys 👊🏼 — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) September 20, 2023

Conor McGregor, reassured Nate Diaz on ‘X’:

You’ll get your rematch, lad. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 20, 2023

Apparently, McGregor (22-6 MMA) has a three-fight plan concerning his return to the cage – he’ll fight opposing TUF coach Michael Chandler (23-8 MMA) 1st, then take on the newly claimed BMF champion Justin Gaethje (25-4 MMA) 2nd, and finally will have the much-anticipated trilogy match-up with Nate Diaz (21-13 MMA).

According to a video posted by TalkSport to ‘X’, McGregor has the following plans:

“When am I back? December.”

“Chandler next. I have to fight him. Then it’s Gaethje & then the Nate trilogy…”

Whether McGregor’s plan to action will come to fruition or not is anyone’s guess.

